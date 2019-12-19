Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Criminal Justice Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Master's in Criminal Justice Programs for 2020 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-online-criminal-justice-masters/

Criminal justice is an occupation that will always be needed, but it is also an occupation that is rapidly professionalizing. With new innovations in technology, rapid population growth, massive demographic shifts, and other 21st century developments, criminal justice workers must adapt or fall behind. For many, that means earning an online master's in criminal justice to increase their credentials and move into advanced positions like management and administration. For criminal justice professionals who want to take the next step in their career, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Master's in Criminal Justice.

The BMP ranking of the top Criminal Justice Master's programs is meant to help working professionals and career-changing adults find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Cost (IPEDS data)

Salary Potential (College Scorecard data)

Student Review (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 Master's in Criminal Justice programs for 2020 are: (1) CSU Global, (2) University of California, Irvine, and (3) University of Oklahoma. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "Many people who choose to apply to top criminal justice master's programs are working professionals who want to advance their career while still working in the field." Because many high-level positions in the field require higher education, "Choosing to apply to one of the best criminal justice master's programs means that you're dedicated to becoming a top professional in the criminal justice field." As the editors explain, when professionals choose higher education, "you're giving yourself the opportunity to add credentials to your resume, showing your employer that you're serious about moving forward in your career." However, criminal justice is also a highly stressful, highly demanding field. That's why online programs are a smart investment.

It's important for prospective online criminal justice students to be sure they are choosing the right program, however. As the editors explain, "working professionals and other students seeking out online criminal justice master's programs need a degree that will return their investment." That can be hard to find, and oftentimes students who aren't sure where to go just end up choosing the program that advertises to them the most aggressively. To lead students to the programs that will work for them, BMP editors centered on accredited institutions offering fully online and hybrid programs. According to BMP, students should look for the best value, online or on-campus.

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

Arizona State University

Boston University

Bowling Green State University

California State University, San Bernardino

Colorado State University Global Campus

East Carolina University

Florida International University

Florida State University

Michigan State University

Saint Joseph's University

Sam Houston State University

Texas Christian University

University of California, Irvine

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

University of Colorado Denver

University of Houston Downtown

University of Louisville

University of Massachusetts-Lowell

University of Nebraska-Omaha

University of North Texas

University of Oklahoma

University of San Diego

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

