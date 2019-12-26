Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Finance Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Master's in Finance Programs for 2020 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-online-finance-masters/

For students who want to make money, finance is hands-down one of the top choices possible. Whether it's in banking, investment, personal finance or corporate finance, the people who handle the money are the people who make it. Many finance professionals begin their careers with a bachelor's degree, but to really stand out on the job market and advance, it's becoming increasingly common to earn an MS or MBA in Finance. For business professionals who want to take the next step in their career, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Master's in Finance.

The BMP ranking of the top Finance Master's programs is meant to help working professionals and career-changing adults find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Cost (IPEDS data)

Salary Potential (College Scorecard data)

Student Review (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 Master's in Finance programs for 2020 are: (1) CSU Global, (2) Northeastern University, and (3) Georgetown University. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "If you're interested in master's of finance careers, you probably already know that you can make a great deal of money with a finance degree." A master's degree can help unlock the doors to management, but "When it comes to master's in finance career options are myriad. You have many different paths from which you can choose." As the editors explain, "Masters in finance career options are numerous, and the field is ever-expanding, making it one of the best graduate degrees to pursue." The possibilities are many: "Some people with masters in finance careers choose to work for private organizations, while others work within the government." But no one wants to give up their current positions to go back to school, so an online master's in finance program makes the most sense.

Prospective online finance students may wonder whether an online program will get them where they want to go, but they can rest easy. As the editors explain, "Employers know that a master in finance online program can provide employees with the same high-quality education they'd expect from a traditional classroom." In fact, being able to juggle school and work can be a bonus: "When you choose to earn your online master's in finance while you're also working a full-time job, future employers are likely to appreciate your ability to manage tasks and manage your time." Of course, finance students should have their long-term investment in mind: "Furthering your education while also working a career can be hard, but it can pay off in dividends in the long run." That is why BMP focuses only on accredited, reputable institutions with an eye toward ROI.

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

Brenau University

Charleston Southern University

Colorado State University Global Campus

Concordia University Wisconsin

Georgetown University

Golden Gate University

Grand Canyon University

Johns Hopkins University

Liberty University

Mississippi College

Northeastern University

Norwich University

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University Global

Queens University of Charlotte

Regent University

Rider University

Seton Hall University

Southern New Hampshire University

University of Delaware

University of Houston-Clear Lake

University of Saint Mary

University of Scranton

University of South Carolina-Aiken

Webster University

Media Contact:

Steve Green

Media Relations, Best Master's Programs

(919) 864-2220

231280@email4pr.com

SOURCE Best Masters Programs

Related Links

https://www.bestmastersprograms.org

