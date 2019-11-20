Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Forensic Accounting Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Program ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Master's in Forensic Accounting Programs for 2020 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-forensic-accounting-degree/

Accounting is a profession well worth the high salaries and job security; a bad accountant can ruin a company or a family, but a good accountant is worth their weight in gold. In the accounting field, professionals have a wide range of specializations they can choose from, and one of the most intriguing today is forensic accounting. From white-collar crimes like embezzlement, money laundering, and fraud, to organized crime syndicates and terrorism, following the money is often key to cracking the case for law enforcement. For accountants who want to pursue a career in forensic accounting, Best Master's Programs have ranked the 25 Best Master's in Forensic Accounting.

The BMP ranking of the top Forensic Accounting Master's programs is meant to help working accountants and career-changing adults find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Cost (IPEDS data)

Salary Potential (College Scorecard data)

Student Review (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 Master's in Forensic Accounting programs for 2020 are: (1) CSU Global, (2) University of Colorado Denver, and (3) University of Scranton. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "Accounting is already one of the top-paying careers with a master's degree, but the demand for forensic accountants is growing." As a highly technical, highly specialized field of accounting, forensic accountants "go beyond basic accounting, working behind the scenes to help companies prevent and detect fraud." As the editors explain, "With consistently changing economic conditions and more regulatory measures coming down the pipeline on how companies are governed, forensic accountants are needed to detect fraudulent behavior within business operations." Since this kind of specialization is a higher level, forensic accounting mainly appeals to experienced accountants who are already busy professionals. That's why online programs are a smart investment.

It's important for prospective online accounting students to be sure they are choosing the right program, however. As the editors explain, "For working accountants who want to become forensic experts, there are two paths – a MAcc with a forensic specialization, or adding a forensic certificate to an existing accounting degree." Both are readily available online, but not all such programs are legitimate and worth the time and energy. To lead students to the programs that will work for them, BMP editors centered on accredited institutions offering fully online and hybrid programs. According to BMP, students should look for the best value, online or on-campus.

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

Bay Path University

Carlow University

CSU Global

Davenport University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Institute of Technology

Gardner-Webb University

Golden Gate University

La Salle University

Liberty University

Montclair State University

New England College

New England College of Business

Northeastern University

Regis University

Rider University

Roosevelt University

Southern New Hampshire University

Stevenson University

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

University of Colorado Denver

University of Detroit Mercy

University of Scranton

West Virginia University

Western New England University

