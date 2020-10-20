Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Actuarial Science Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Online Master's in Actuarial Science for 2021 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-actuarial-science-masters-online/

Nothing defines the 21st century quite so much as risk, upheaval, and unpredictability. That's why actuarial science has become one of the few fields where a professional can be pretty much assured of career opportunity. From insurance to government to finance, an expert in actuarial science can take their pick of jobs. A solid online actuarial science master's degree (or related program) prepares professionals with the high-level expertise and technical skills they need to perform in any occupation where risk assessment is central. For students who need the real scoop, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Actuarial Science.

The BMP ranking of the top Actuarial Science Master's programs is meant to help working professionals and career-changing adults find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Tuition (IPEDS data)

Alumni Salary (College Scorecard data)

Student Satisfaction (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 online Master's in Actuarial Science programs for 2021 are: (1) University of Washington, (2) University of Illinois, and (3) Carnegie Mellon University. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "Actuarial science is one of the most in-demand fields in the 21st century, and a master's in actuarial science is ideal for professionals to set themselves apart on the job market." According to the editors, "The best graduate schools for actuarial science are ones that are comprehensive, provide you with the knowledge you need to pass the exams, and give you the flexibility you need to earn the degree while employed." The benefits of an online program are clear: "Employers often give employees the time and opportunity to attend classes and study for the exams. Attending an actuarial science master's online program allows you to gain valuable working skills during the day and the opportunity to request time off from work to go home and take care of your coursework without worrying about losing your job." That's what makes online programs the choice for thousands of working adults.

All online programs are not created equal, of course. As the editors explain, "It's natural to want to apply to the best actuarial science graduate programs that are available to you. However, you need to make sure that the program you're interested in attending is accredited and has a curriculum that meets your needs and goals." Programs that make the grade "are comprehensive, provide you with the knowledge you need to pass the exams, and give you the flexibility you need to earn the degree while employed." And it pays off. As the editors write, "Experienced actuaries can earn much more than the national average, especially if the actuary has a proven track record of accuracy with their mathematical predictions."

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

The full top 25 online actuarial science master's programs (in alphabetical order):

Bentley University

Boston University

Carnegie Mellon University

Central Michigan University

Drake University

Drexel University

Florida State University

George Mason University

Governors State University

Illinois Tech

Indiana University South Bend

Johns Hopkins University

Lock Haven University

Maryville University

Penn State World Campus

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rutgers University

Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania

Southern New Hampshire University

Stevens Institute of Technology

University of Central Missouri

University of Illinois

University of Nebraska - Lincoln

University of Southern California

University of Washington

Steve Green

Media Relations, Best Master's Programs

(919) 864-2220

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Master's Program

Related Links

https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/

