Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Civil Engineering Master's Programs

From the time human beings began gathering to build villages, irrigate fields, and dispose of their waste, civil engineering has been central to civilization. Today, in an age of crumbling infrastructure and perpetual development, civil engineers are more necessary, and in demand, than ever. Many civil engineering professionals begin their careers with a bachelor's degree, but the need for more advanced expertise and for managerial leadership means that many will work to earn a master's degree. But putting a rewarding career on hold to go back to school for two or more years is too much for most working professionals. Fortunately, universities and colleges across America have seen the demand and developed fully online or hybrid civil engineering master's programs. For these students, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Civil Engineering.

The BMP ranking of the top Civil Engineering Master's programs is meant to help working professionals find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Tuition Rate (IPEDS data)

Potential Salary (College Scorecard data)

Student Satisfaction (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 online Master's in Civil Engineering programs for 2021 are: (1) Columbia University, (2) Missouri University of Science and Technology, and (3) University of Washington. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "Earning an online Master's in Civil Engineering offers a variety of benefits to students who need to keep a full-time job while they are attending school." "An online degree program's flexible schedule gives you an opportunity to study when you have the most time," as the editors explain; "You can do your homework from any location. You are able to focus on your studies instead of worry about how you are going to pay your bills. You don't have to deal with the stress of driving too and from campus either." Unlike in a traditional degree program, "Being able to work from home allows them to study in an environment that is comfortable for them. They can be relaxed and have everything they will need to close at hand. There are fewer distractions and the student is in control of their environment." Working professionals benefit from the ability to complete work on their own schedule.

Fully accredited, online civil engineering programs are increasingly easy to find. As the editors explain, "Many schools offer an ABET-accredited online civil engineering degree that students can use when they are trying to build a career." The benefits of a accredited master's degree are clear, they explain; "For an online course to be part of an accredited degree program, it must pass the same strict standards and guidelines other degree programs do." Online programs make all the difference for adults who are already working in the field.

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

The full top 25 online Civil Engineering master's programs (in alphabetical order):

California State University, Fullerton

Columbia University

Kansas State University

Lawrence Technological University

Louisiana State University

Michigan Technological University

Mississippi State University

Missouri University of Science & Technology

North Carolina State University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

Texas Tech University

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of Houston

University of Illinois

University of Louisville

University of North Dakota

University of Oklahoma

University of South Carolina

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Villanova University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

