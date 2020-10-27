Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Construction Management Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Online Master's in Actuarial Science for 2021 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-construction-management-masters-online/

Good construction management is crucial. From the constructions of skyscrapers to ordinary homes, competent management, solid planning, and strong leadership skills can make the difference between success and failure. And a construction failure isn't just a mistake - it can cost lives. A reputable online construction management master's degree prepares construction professionals with both the technical knowledge and the leadership skills they need to make sure every project comes out right. For working professionals who need a top program in a convenient format, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Construction Management.

The BMP ranking of the top Construction Management Master's programs is meant to help working professionals and career-changing adults find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Tuition (IPEDS data)

Alumni Salary (College Scorecard data)

Student Satisfaction (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 online Master's in Construction Management programs for 2021 are: (1) University of Washington, (2) Purdue University, and (3) University of Illinois. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "Earning your Master's in Construction Management online is beneficial in many ways." According to the editors, "a Masters's degree in Construction Management will provide you with the knowledge and abilities you will need to effectively manage construction projects of all sizes." It's not just book knowledge either: "You will be able to handle the day to day operations that are needed to keep a project running smoothly and on track with deadlines. You will also be able to work with other contractors to ensure that every aspect of the project is completed to the highest of standards." Many construction managers will learn their trade on the job, and while experience is the best teacher for a lot of leadership, a master's degree can help graduates get the job in the first place.

Online programs are ideal for construction management. As the editors explain, "Working toward your degree online makes it possible for you to continue to work at your current position." Students can put what they learn in classes to work immediately in the field, and bring their experience to the classroom as well. Online programs "offer students all of the necessary skills required to succeed as a manager in the construction industry. They are able to assume more responsibility as well as offer suggestions and ideas on how to improve each project and enhance the overall outcome." With a higher degree comes higher pay as well. As the editors write, "Continuing your education will allow you to learn about the latest trends within the industry and will ensure that you have all the necessary skills to perform your job effectively."

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

The full top 25 online construction management master's programs (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Clemson University

Drexel University

East Carolina University

Eastern Kentucky University

Florida International University

Iowa State University

Lawrence Technological University

Louisiana State University

North Dakota State University

Pittsburgh State University

Purdue University

Stevens Institute of Technology

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Florida

University of Houston

University of Illinois

University of New Mexico

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee Chatanooga

University of Texas at El Paso

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin Stout

Western Carolina University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Steve Green

Media Relations, Best Master's Programs

[email protected]

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE Best Master's Program