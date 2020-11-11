Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Counseling Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Online Master's in Counseling for 2021 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-counseling-masters-online/

In recent years more Americans than ever are seeking out mental health support, from traditional psychotherapy to addiction counseling to religious-based counseling. With an ever-increasing cultural acceptance of therapy, there is more demand for trained, well-educated, and experienced counselors than ever in history. Professionals already working in social work, psychology, or criminal justice might find an online counseling program perfect for a career shift. For working professionals who need a top program in a convenient format, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Counseling.

The BMP ranking of the top Counseling Master's programs is meant to help working professionals find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Tuition (IPEDS data)

Alumni Salary (College Scorecard data)

Student Satisfaction (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 online Master's in Counseling programs for 2021 are: (1) North Carolina State University, (2) University at Buffalo, and (3) San Diego State University. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "There are several reasons for you to pursue a Masters in Counseling online. Convenience is often the most common answer. Your scheduling will be extremely flexible and you will be able to study whenever it is most convenient for you." According to the editors, "Returning to school to earn your Master's means that you have already completed a lot of your education. With that being said, it is important to stay in line with the path you have already created. While you can always branch off and take on a specialty, it's important to remember that maintaining momentum in your career should always be your priority." The editors also warn that "It's also a good idea to choose a college that has been accredited by CACREP. Being accredited by a professional organization shows that the college offers quality degree programs."

Online programs are a good fit for working students who already have a background in psychology, social work, criminal justice, or even religious studies. As the editors explain, "scheduling will be extremely flexible and you will be able to study whenever it is most convenient for you. For individuals with families, this makes it easy for them to study when they have a few minutes of quiet time." In addition, "Students who are taking online courses can literally study anywhere, be it at home, at work, or on the road. They can even take their classes with them on vacation." Because there are so many avenues for employment in counseling - from schools to prisons, private practice to public service - the editors explain, "There are several different specialties that people can do with a master's in counseling. The master's in counseling jobs you pick should mesh well with your specific skills and the type of help that you want to provide to patients."

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

The full top 25 online counseling master's programs (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University

Capella University

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania

Kansas State University

Montana State University - Billings

North Carolina State University

Northwestern University

Nova Southeastern University

Regent University

San Diego State University

Seton Hall University

Tarleton State University

University at Buffalo

University of Louisana at Monroe

University of Mississippi

University of Montana

University of Montevallo

University of North Dakota

University of Southern Maine

University of the Cumberlands

Valdosta State University

Wake Forest University

Walden University

West Virginia University

Winston Salem State University

