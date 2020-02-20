Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Data Analytics Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Online Master's in Data Analytics Programs for 2020 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-online-degree-data-analytics/

This is the age of data. It is the single biggest commodity in the world, the target of big business, government, and hackers alike. It's the one thing that every single industry has in common, and it's the center of the fastest-growing industry in the world - data analytics. A master's in data analytics prepares professionals for careers in that vague industry commonly called Big Data, but Big Data is really all around. Data analysts work in every sector, in every industry, and in every occupational level, and for working data professionals who want to take the next step in their career, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Data Analytics.

The BMP ranking of the top Data Analytics Master's programs is meant to help working professionals and career-changing adults find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Cost (IPEDS data)

Salary Potential (College Scorecard data)

Student Review (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 Master's in Data Analytics programs for 2020 are: (1) Georgia Tech, (2) Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and (3) CSU Global. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "Receiving your Master's degree in data analytics online allows you to pursue a career in a variety of industries where big data is used to solve problems and create strategies for advancement on different levels." There are, as the editors mention, many career opportunities with a master's in data analytics: "A data science online degree gives you the credentials you need to move into higher positions of authority in management, or more specialized, in-demand roles." Data analytics is highly adaptable as well; the principles remain the same whatever the industry. A Master's in Data Analytics, then, is as close as it gets to a blank check in the 21st century. That's why online programs are a smart investment.

Most people who are interested in a master's in data analytics are already working in the area, so "Getting your data science degree online allows you to continue working in the industry and gaining the experience you need while you are still going to school." As the editors explain, "Employers will trust a master's of data science online degree because it shows your initiative to receive your education by whatever means possible." In fact, "Most employers welcome graduates who have completed an online degree program." To lead students to the programs that will work for them, BMP rankings feature only accredited institutions offering fully online and hybrid programs. Programs are ranked with publicly-available data like tuition cost and alumni salary, so prospective students can get a full picture.

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

American University

Clarkson University

College of William & Mary

CSU Global

Georgia Tech

Indiana University

Johns Hopkins University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Ohio State University

Oklahoma State University

Oregon State University

Regis University

Rutgers University

UCLA

University of California Berkeley

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Missouri

University of North Carolina in Wilmington

University of North Texas

University of Notre Dame

University of Southern California

University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

University of Wisconsin Madison

Villanova University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Contact:

Steve Green

Media Relations, Best Master's Programs

234576@email4pr.com

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE Best Master’s Programs

Related Links

http://https://www.bestmastersprograms.org

