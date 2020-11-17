Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Forensic Psychology Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Online Master's in Forensic Psychology for 2021 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/online-forensic-psychology-masters/.

Classic films like Silence of the Lambs, and contemporary streaming thrillers like Mindhunter, have made forensic psychology a part of popular culture. But forensic psychologists have a much more important, and much more varied, role in the legal and criminal justice system than folks outside the profession realize. From jury selection to victim advocacy, forensic psychologists apply the principles of psychology to crime and rehabilitation. For working professionals who need a top program in a convenient format, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Forensic Psychology.

The BMP ranking of the top Forensic Psychology Master's programs is meant to help working professionals find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Tuition (IPEDS data)

Alumni Salary (College Scorecard data)

Student Satisfaction (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 online Master's in Forensic Psychology programs for 2021 are: (1) University of California, Irvine, (2) University of Houston-Victoria, and (3) Northcentral University. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "An online Master's degree in Forensic Psychology offers a multitude of opportunities in many different fields including law enforcement, Homeland Security, and behavioral sciences." According to the editors, "Forensic psychology allows you to become a part of an investigative team that works in a fast-paced environment using skills and tools that are both innovative and technologically advanced." In some cases, forensic psychologists "assist in solving crimes or uncovering patterns that could lead to deciphering someone's actions so that you better understand their motives." A forensic psychologist who works for a law firm might "study each potential juror as they're interviewed and make notes as to their behavior, body language and other physical tells as to how the juror thinks." There is a great deal of variety possible with a master's in forensic psychology.

Online programs are a good fit for working students who already have a psychology background and want to specialize in forensic psychology. As the editors explain, "Earning an online Master's degree in Forensic Psychology makes it possible for you to go to work in the career of your choice and attend college at the same time. Online format is incredibly flexible making it possible for you to study in your spare time and continue to work, raise a family, and live life to the fullest." In addition, online programs "have access to the same quality education as other students who may spend their time sitting in a classroom." "There are many different employment paths for someone looking for forensic psychology jobs with a master's degree," the editors explain; "Jobs for a master's in forensic psychology involve working with prisoners, ex-convicts, victims of crime, the police, and even probation officers."

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

The full top 25 online forensic psychology master's programs (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

CUNY John Jay College

California Baptist University

Capella University

Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Concordia University St Paul

Grand Canyon University

Liberty University

Montclair State University

Northcentral University

Nova Southeastern University

Oklahoma State University

Purdue University Global

Saint Leo University

San Diego State University

Southern New Hampshire University

Stevenson University

University of California, Irvine

University of Central Florida

University of Houston - Victoria

University of Louisiana Monroe

University of North Dakota

Walden University

Washington University in St Louis

William James College

