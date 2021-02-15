Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Hospitality Management Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Online Master's in Hospitality Management for 2021 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-online-hospitality-management-masters/

Even though global pandemic has hit the industry hard, the many aspects of the hospitality industry still make it one of the world's largest. From tourism and lodging to restaurants and entertainment, the industry is not in decline, just transformation and leaders are in demand. A master's degree in hospitality management can be a smart investment in a competitive market. Today, some of the most prestigious colleges and universities in the nation are offering professionals and prospective students the opportunity to increase their credentials with a master's degree online. For these students, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Hospitality Management.

The BMP ranking of the top Hospitality Management Master's programs is meant to help working professionals find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Tuition Rate (IPEDS data)

Potential Salary (College Scorecard data)

Student Satisfaction (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 online Master's in Hospitality Management programs for 2021 are: (1) Purdue University, (2) Boston University, and (3) Arizona State University. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "The hospitality industry is a big business." "Some sources indicate that as many as one in ten people in the U.S. have jobs in the tourism or hospitality industry," as the editors explain; "Globally, the hospitality industry is responsible for trillions of dollars spent." Getting a master's degree in hospitality management will offer "many different jobs for you to choose from. The options are broad which may be great for those that aren't sure where their career may lead them." With so many opportunities for advancement and entrepreneurship, "there is always a need for people with advanced degrees to fill leadership positions. Therefore, you'll likely be able to earn a master's in hospitality salary commensurate to a managerial or executive role."

Most Hospitality Management master's programs are designed to prepare students for leadership and management. As the editors explain, "a master's degree can be a great way to leap ahead. But for working adults already in the field, going back to school isn't an option." The benefits of an online master's degree should be obvious to working adults; "you can complete your coursework anywhere, provided you can meet the school's technology requirements. Programs that would otherwise be out of your reach are now at your fingertips." Online programs make all the difference for adults who are already working in the field. As the editors explain, "Online learning is an especially good fit for people juggling work and family responsibilities that make it difficult for them to keep up with a typical school schedule."

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

The full top 25 online Hospitality Management master's programs (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Boston University

Colorado State University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

Johnson & Wales University

Lasell College

Liberty University

Lynn University

Purdue University

San Diego State University

Stratford University

Temple University

University of Alabama

University of Central Florida

University of Houston

University of Kentucky

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Nevada Las Vegas

University of New Orleans

University of North Texas

University of South Florida

University of Toledo

Washington State University

