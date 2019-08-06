Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Master of Education Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their Top 25 Online Master's in Education Degree Programs 2020 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-online-education-masters-programs/

Across the US, teachers are striking, marching, and making their voices heard for higher pay and better benefits. While those efforts have let the nation know their teachers' needs, many working teachers also want to advance and make headway in their own individual careers, and the most effective way to do that is with a master's degree. In almost every district and state, a master's degree means higher pay and more career potential, including leadership roles and specializations. To help working teachers find the best programs for their needs, Best Master's Programs has ranked the top Master's in Education degrees online.

The BMP ranking of the top Master's in Education is intended to guide students to MEd programs with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used four criteria to determine the ranking:

Affordability (IPEDS data)

Reputation (U.S. News education ranking)

Salary Potential (College Scorecard data)

Student Satisfaction (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 Master's in Education programs for 2020 are: (1) Texas A&M University, (2) University of Florida, and (3) Purdue University Global. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

According to BMP editors, "The best master's degree for teachers will vary depending on the individual's career goals," but one thing is very clear: "teaching is one of the areas where a master's degree pays off the most." As the editors note, "Districts offer incentives as a way to attract graduate-level degree holders to open education positions," and "many districts and schools will highly encourage their teachers to get a master's, and will often have tuition assistance in place." Teaching is one area where online degrees are just as respected as traditional, on-campus programs: "School districts understand the busy schedules of educators and most graduate-level degrees are now earned online." With an abundance of opportunities from some of the finest colleges and universities in the nation, teachers have nothing to fear from an online master's in education.

It's important for prospective online MEd students to be sure they are choosing the right program, however. As the editors remind readers, "students will only want to consider accredited online teaching degree programs." Other considerations include job placement rates and loan default rates. According to BMP, students should look for the best value: "Along with low tuition, the college will need to offer a high return on investment. This means the college has a proven track record of post-graduation job placement and high starting salaries." The higher salaries that teachers with a master's degree can expect will not go far with an over-priced online degree. That is why Best Master's Programs ranks programs "according to factors that are important to a working teacher with a limited budget," including student satisfaction and job placement.

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

Appalachian State University

Auburn University

Clemson University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Kansas State University

Michigan State University

North Carolina State University

Oregon State University

Purdue University Global

Texas A&M University

Texas Tech University

University at Albany

University of Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Dayton

University of Florida

University of Houston

University of Kentucky

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska - Lincoln

University of North Carolina in Charlotte

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Florida

