Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Master of Public Health Programs

In American debates over healthcare, the role of public health is often left out in favor of arguments over insurance, drug costs, and profits. But public health is more important today than ever. When the majority of illnesses and deaths are caused by preventable factors - safety, diet, exercise, education - highly-trained and well-educated public health practitioners and leaders are key to the well-being of the entire population. An ever-increasing demand for leadership has led public health schools across the US to develop online MPH programs to train public health professionals for the next level of responsibility. For those future leaders, Best Master's Programs has ranked the Top 25 Online Master's in Public Health Degree Programs.

The BMP ranking of the top Master's in Public Health is meant to help working public health professionals and career-changing adults find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used four criteria to determine the ranking:

Cost (IPEDS data)

Reputation (U.S. News education ranking)

Salary Potential (College Scorecard data)

Student Review (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 Master's in Public Health programs for 2020 are: (1) Oregon Health & Science University/Portland State University, (2) University of California, Berkeley, and (3) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

As the BMP editors ask, "Why pursue a Masters In Public Health if you already have a professional career – or even already have a master's degree or doctorate?," but one thing is very clear: "Professionals in all sorts of areas, from direct patient care to public administration, are turning to online MPH degree programs to enhance their career." There are opportunities for advancement in all areas of health: "people in administrative and management positions within the healthcare industry can use an MPH degree to advance above middle management," while practitioners can move into positions of more influence and authority. With online opportunities from some of the nation's most respected public health schools, prospective MPH students can do it their own way.

It's important for prospective online MPH students to be sure they are choosing the right program, however. As the editors remind readers, "In the past, online degrees were somewhat looked down upon," but in a field like public health, they are indispensable. In public health, "where working professionals already in their careers often use online degrees to increase their credentials and advance to higher positions and higher pay." To lead students to the programs that will work for them, BMP editors centered on CEPH-accredited institutions offering fully online and hybrid programs. According to BMP, students should look for the best value, online or on-campus: "Credentials plus experience means advancement, whether the degree is online or not."

Colorado School of Public Health

Dartmouth College

Emory University

George Washington University

Johns Hopkins University

Loma Linda University

Oregon Health & Science University

Portland State University

Temple University

Texas A&M Health Science Center

Tulane University

University at Albany (SUNY)

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of Florida

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska Medical Center

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University of North Texas Health Science Center

University of San Francisco

University of South Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

