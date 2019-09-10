Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Master of Public Health Programs
Sep 10, 2019, 08:40 ET
DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs (https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their Top 25 Online Master's in Public Health Degree Programs 2020 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-online-mph-degree/
In American debates over healthcare, the role of public health is often left out in favor of arguments over insurance, drug costs, and profits. But public health is more important today than ever. When the majority of illnesses and deaths are caused by preventable factors - safety, diet, exercise, education - highly-trained and well-educated public health practitioners and leaders are key to the well-being of the entire population. An ever-increasing demand for leadership has led public health schools across the US to develop online MPH programs to train public health professionals for the next level of responsibility. For those future leaders, Best Master's Programs has ranked the Top 25 Online Master's in Public Health Degree Programs.
The BMP ranking of the top Master's in Public Health is meant to help working public health professionals and career-changing adults find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used four criteria to determine the ranking:
- Cost (IPEDS data)
- Reputation (U.S. News education ranking)
- Salary Potential (College Scorecard data)
- Student Review (Niche student reviews)
The top 3 Master's in Public Health programs for 2020 are: (1) Oregon Health & Science University/Portland State University, (2) University of California, Berkeley, and (3) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.
The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found below.
As the BMP editors ask, "Why pursue a Masters In Public Health if you already have a professional career – or even already have a master's degree or doctorate?," but one thing is very clear: "Professionals in all sorts of areas, from direct patient care to public administration, are turning to online MPH degree programs to enhance their career." There are opportunities for advancement in all areas of health: "people in administrative and management positions within the healthcare industry can use an MPH degree to advance above middle management," while practitioners can move into positions of more influence and authority. With online opportunities from some of the nation's most respected public health schools, prospective MPH students can do it their own way.
It's important for prospective online MPH students to be sure they are choosing the right program, however. As the editors remind readers, "In the past, online degrees were somewhat looked down upon," but in a field like public health, they are indispensable. In public health, "where working professionals already in their careers often use online degrees to increase their credentials and advance to higher positions and higher pay." To lead students to the programs that will work for them, BMP editors centered on CEPH-accredited institutions offering fully online and hybrid programs. According to BMP, students should look for the best value, online or on-campus: "Credentials plus experience means advancement, whether the degree is online or not."
Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.
Colorado School of Public Health
Dartmouth College
Emory University
George Washington University
Johns Hopkins University
Loma Linda University
Oregon Health & Science University
Portland State University
Temple University
Texas A&M Health Science Center
Tulane University
University at Albany (SUNY)
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Arizona
University of California, Berkeley
University of Florida
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University of North Texas Health Science Center
University of San Francisco
University of South Carolina
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
