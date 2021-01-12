Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Mechanical Engineering Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Online Master's in Mechanical Engineering for 2021 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-online-mechanical-engineering-masters/

Engineering begins with mechanical engineering - from the very earliest tool-making people who used their ingenuity to make their labor easier. To this day mechanical engineering remains fundamental to engineering as a science and as an occupation, since material science and machinery are at the heart of all other engineering. Modern technology has made it possible for engineering professionals and prospective students to increase their credentials with a master's degree online, without having to pause their careers or alter their schedules. For these students, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Mechanical Engineering.

The BMP ranking of the top Mechanical Engineering Master's programs is meant to help working professionals find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Tuition Rate (IPEDS data)

Potential Salary (College Scorecard data)

Student Satisfaction (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 online Master's in Mechanical Engineering programs for 2021 are: (1) Stanford University, (2) Lehigh University, and (3) Purdue University. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "One of the biggest advantages of pursuing a master's degree in mechanical engineering does not come from having a higher level of income, but from increased opportunities in the field." "It's not that a master's in mechanical engineering online is necessary to launch into the career field of mechanical engineering," as the editors explain; "but rather that it can generate greater opportunities regarding innovative industries, coveted research scholarships, or leadership positions." Beyond the boundaries of a bachelor's program, "The objective of most of these programs is to show the theory, analysis, design, and practice of engineering that is usually described under the headings of mechanics, kinematics, and dynamics of machinery."

Most mechanical engineering master's programs not only go farther in the technology and theory of mechanical engineering, but also prepare students for leadership and management. As the editors explain, "One of the objectives of this career [...] is to innovate and improve mechanical and electrical devices for the benefit of a company or industry. Mechanical engineers work to optimize the operation of the productive systems of companies and organizations dedicated to production and research." The benefits of a master's degree are clear, they explain, "since the graduates have knowledge not only of their speciality, but also of economics and administration." Online programs make all the difference for adults who are already working in the field. As the editors explain, "Accredited online mechanical engineering degrees accept students with backgrounds in other engineering disciplines, as well as math, science, and physics. This type of program allows the student to expand their skill set, which can increase opportunities with employers."

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

The full top 25 online Mechanical Engineering master's programs (in alphabetical order):

Colorado State University

Kansas State University

Lehigh University

Michigan Technological University

Missouri University of Science & Technology

North Carolina State University

Old Dominion University

Penn State World Campus

Purdue University

Stanford University

Texas Tech University

University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Riverside

University of Cincinnati

University of Houston

University of North Dakota

University of South Carolina

University of Southern California

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Villanova University

Virginia Commonwealth University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

