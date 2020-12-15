Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Sports Management Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Online Master's in Sports Management for 2021 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-online-sports-management-masters/

Athletics is one of the highest money-making industries in the US, making billions of dollars annually. And because sports is such a massive industry, there are a wide variety of careers in sports management. From local athletics programs to professional teams, the number of trained, experienced professionals needed to make the multi-billion dollar sports industry tick is always increasing. There are only so many top athletes, but the personnel around them is vast. A master's degree in sports management is a valuable way to move up in the ranks. For working professionals who need a top program in a convenient format, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Sports Management.

The BMP ranking of the top Sports Management Master's programs is meant to help working professionals find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Tuition (IPEDS data)

Alumni Salary (College Scorecard data)

Student Satisfaction (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 online Master's in Sports Management programs for 2021 are: (1) Georgetown University, (2) North Carolina State University, and (3) Louisiana State University. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "A sports management master's is something that can propel you into becoming a future professional who is respected in the industry." According to the editors, "If you are passionate about sports and business too, you should seriously think about getting in the field by first acquiring a degree online and then seeking a career that gives you the opportunity to empower others." The editors also indicate that "An online sports management masters provides you with the chance to work in various arenas such as a sports association, sports club, fitness center, school coaching, and sports tourism; just to name a few." It's not all Jerry Maguire - there are many versions of sports management.

Online programs are a good fit for working students who are already working in the industry. As the editors explain, "Having a master's in sports management online will give you so many more options than another degree would." In addition, "Sports management allows individuals to learn many of the most existing, innovative and technologically advanced practices as it relates to sports marketing. This will permit you to be so much more impactful while you execute various sponsorship and brand strategies." Because there are so many avenues for employment in sports management - from local to national, amateur to professional - the editors explain, "With your degree, and possibly a good internship, you will soon discover the ways you can understand, analyze and use financial statements of sports organizations to create strategies to grow their bottom line."

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

The full top 25 online sports management master's programs (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University

Belhaven University

Boston College

Colorado State University

East Tennessee State University

Florida Atlantic University

Georgetown University

Georgia Southern University

Indiana State University

Jacksonville University

Louisiana State University

Morehead State University

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Northwestern State University

Southern Connecticut State University

Southern New Hampshire University

St. Thomas University

Troy University

University of Central Arkansas

University of Louisville

University of Southern Indiana

Wayne State University

Western Kentucky University

Wilmington University

