Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Real Estate Master's Programs

Even with all of the setbacks of a global pandemic, real estate remains one of the strongest sectors of the economy. Real estate development, management, sales - all areas of the real estate industry are growing, and leaders are in demand. A master's degree in real estate can be a smart investment in a competitive market, whether it's a specialized MBA, an MS, or another kind of graduate degree. In the 21st century, it's entirely possible for real estate professionals and prospective students to increase their credentials with a master's degree, without having to pause their careers or alter their schedules. For these students, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Master's in Real Estate.

The BMP ranking of the top Real Estate Master's programs is meant to help working professionals find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Tuition Rate (IPEDS data)

Potential Salary (College Scorecard data)

Student Satisfaction (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 Master's in Real Estate programs for 2021 are: (1) Georgia Institute of Technology, (2) University of Pennsylvania, and (3) Georgetown University. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "While the housing market may fluctuate up and down, real estate is about much more than just selling homes." One "benefit of earning a Real Estate Master's online is that the student can study from anywhere, even if their college or university is a thousand miles away or more," as the editors explain; "In the past, if a student wanted to attend their favorite college or university, they would have to uproot their family and move to be near the school." In turn, on-campus real estate programs will offer "specific concentrations that will allow you to specialize in one particular area of real estate or real estate development," giving students the opportunity to "increase their earning potential as well as move up in the ranks."

Most Real Estate master's programs also prepare students for leadership and management. As the editors explain, "There are a number of high-level jobs in the real estate industry that you can get with this master's. These masters of real estate jobs include real estate asset manager, real estate broker, investment manager and real estate business development manager." The benefits of a master's degree are clear; "Getting a master's in real estate sets you apart from the many, many job candidates that only have a real estate license." Online programs make all the difference for adults who are already working in the field. As the editors explain, "Getting a master's in real estate sets you apart from the many, many job candidates that only have a real estate license." Real estate is a tough occupation, and any advantage is valuable.

The full top 25 Real Estate master's programs (in alphabetical order):

Auburn University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Florida International University

Florida State University

Georgetown University

Georgia Tech

New York University

Northwestern University

Rice University

Rutgers University

Syracuse University

Tulane University

UCLA

University at Buffalo

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC)

University of Miami

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Pennsylvania

University of Texas

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin - Madison

