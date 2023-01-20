Best Men's Supplement Products Awards Go to Healthy Truth, Neurohacker Collective, Medicine Man Plant Co., and Toniiq

His Health Mag has awarded its Best Men's Supplement Product Award to four companies for new product releases.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HisHealthMag Corp. announced earlier today that it has awarded four companies its distinguished Best Men's Supplement Product Award. The judging criteria included product focus, uniqueness, potency, bioavailability, and customer product reviews. Ethical and environmentally-sound ingredient sourcing and manufacturing practices were also considered. [ See full release ]

"The high-growth market for supplements, especially those offered to address men's specific health and fitness requirements is extremely competitive," said Jean-Louis Landais, managing director of HisHealthMag Corp., "but these amazing companies have not only developed very powerful and solid branding; they've formulated supplement products that are superior to everything else currently out there. That takes some doing.

"These companies offer a unique value proposition to their customers that, frankly, just cannot be found with any of their competitors. More than just recommending these great products, I would say to watch these four companies closely – they're doing great things, and they are going to do even greater things as they continue to grow."

Healthy Truth, Neurohacker Collective, Medicine Man Plant Co., and Toniiq are privately held, high-growth companies where the founders and executives play a hands-on role in substantially all aspects of day-to-day operating management and make all of the major decisions about new product development, marketing, and business strategy.

