Best Michigan Online MBA Programs

HOUSTON,, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published a new ranking: The 15 Best Michigan Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-michigan-online-mba-degree-programs/).

As a guide, MBA Central has sifted through all the online and hybrid MBA programs in the US, and assessed every program within the state of Michigan. These top Michigan online MBA programs were evaluated based upon their Affordability (33%), Online Support Services (33%), and Quality of Classes (33%). Data was collected from the Financial Times, US News and World Report, Quacquarelli Symonds, the Princeton Review, the National Center for Education Statistics, as well as each individual online MBA website.

Placing first in the 15 Best Michigan Online MBA Degrees Ranking is Kettering University's School of Management located in Flint, Michigan. In second place stands Central Michigan University's College of Business Administration in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, followed by Ferris State University's College of Business located in Big Rapids, Michigan in third.

Other schools listed in this ranking are (alphabetically ordered):

Andrews University School of Business Administration -- Berrien Springs, Michigan

Baker College College of Business -- Flint, Michigan

Cornerstone University Professional & Graduate Studies Division -- Grand Rapids, Michigan

Davenport University Donald W. Maine College of Business -- Grand Rapids, Michigan

Lawrence Technological University College of Business and Information Technology -- Southfield, Michigan

Northwood University DeVos Graduate School -- Midland, Michigan

Saginaw Valley State University Scott L. Carmona College of Business -- University Center, Michigan

Siena Heights University Graduate College -- Adrian, Michigan

University of Michigan-Dearborn College of Business -- Dearborn, Michigan

University of Michigan-Flint School of Management -- Flint, Michigan

Walsh College -- Troy, Michigan

Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business -- Detroit, Michigan

Finding the right business school and pursuing a graduate degree can be an exciting, yet daunting experience. Prospective students are no longer confined to the schools in their hometown. The floodgates have been opened with the popularity of the online MBA, and more and more high-quality programs are being launched every semester.

There is a tremendous advantage to pursuing a degree, like the MBA, in an online format. Not only do students no longer have to waste time in commuting or relocating, but students also get to gain important virtual business experience, they get to continue working while pursuing their degree, and they get the chance to immediately implement newly learned business tools and ideas into their workplace.

Michigan houses a diverse selection of public and private, nonprofit, graduate-level schools. Students in the top online MBA programs in Michigan can be sure that their degrees and certificates come from top-notch and highly respected institutions. "With many of the schools listed engaging in professional partnerships for augmenting and practicing the skills you are learning, living within the state could give you an edge up. However, your locality is not a requirement for these prestigious online programs," explains Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central.

Propel your career further by earning a degree when and how and from where you want. These best of the best Michigan online MBA programs provide students opportunities to pursue their future careers.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

