Best Microblading In Bellevue & Kirkland

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Face & Body, a leading plastic surgery practice and medical spa serving Bellevue and Kirkland, WA, now offers microblading , a form of semi-permanent tattoo to enhance the eyebrows. Microblading deposits ink between 0.08mm and 0.15mm into the upper layers of skin. Our microblading artists adjust their techniques to customize the brows to each individual patient. This allows Northwest Face & Body to provide the best microblading Bellevue and Kirkland offers.

At Northwest Face & Body, our microblading artists specialize in the three main types of microblading including traditional, powder, and combo brows. These techniques all offer great results that tend to last for several months and/or years. Combo brows are often touted as looking the most natural, powder brows resemble makeup, and traditional brows recreate hair-like strokes which look natural for most people.

The microblading process involves numbing to limit or eliminate any discomfort associated with the treatment. The pigment is color matched to match the client's hair and skin color. Unlike a traditional salon environment, our facility is held to medical standards. This can provide peace of mind to people undergoing microblading for the first time.

Watch the process performed on a real client: https://youtu.be/czxRYvjff1Q

The price of microblading in Bellevue and Kirkland at Northwest Face & Body depends on the type of microblading you undergo. The costs start at:

About Northwest Face & Body: Northwest Face & Body is a premier plastic surgery practice and medical spa in Kirkland, WA. In addition to plastic surgeries and medical grade skincare, they now offer microblading services to address all cosmetic and aesthetic goals their patients have. Their microblading artists are certified tattoo artists and have years of experience in microblading techniques. Consultations with the best microblading artists at Northwest Face & Body are free.

