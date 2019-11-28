Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Surface Pro 6, 7, Book, Go & Surface Laptop 3 & 2 Deals Listed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top Surface deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Consumer Walk have published their list of the best 2-in-1 Surface PC deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Save up to 50% on a wide range of Xbox One consoles, games & bundle deals at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated Xbox consoles and game bundle deals at Walmart

- check the latest deals on top-rated Xbox consoles and game bundle deals at Walmart Save up to $150 on Xbox One consoles at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - save on Xbox One X & Xbox One S consoles and bundles with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4 LEGO & NBA 2K20

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Microsoft is a leader in developing software applications and systems for computers. Aside from their famous Windows OS, Microsoft also takes pride in its laptops, most especially the Surface series. Laptops in this series have more battery life and may be navigated through a touchscreen. The most penny-worthy models are the Surface Pro 7 and 6, Surface Laptop 3. The cheapest is the Surface Go, while two of the most expensive are the Surface Book 2 and Surface Pro X.

Does Walmart have Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales? Holiday shoppers can expect to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon and Walmart, the two retail giants that offer the widest selection of discounted products.

Amazon sales account for an estimated 47% of the US e-commerce retail market and are predicted to grow by 20% in 2019, reaching $283 billion in total sales. Amazon's decision to offer free shipping to purchases made over the holiday sales season last year was most likely a significant factor to the retailer's impressive performance during the period.

Walmart's online sales grew by 23% year-on-year during last year's Black Friday sale, trailing Amazon's 25% increase in revenue during the same shopping period.

