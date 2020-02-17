HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published a new ranking: The 15 Best Missouri Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-missouri-online-mba/).

Before starting an online MBA program, it is easy to focus on which program is the most affordable or which program is the most prestigious. But with the growing number of online MBA programs from the best business schools around the country, students no longer have to choose between the two.

In order to get the best bang for their buck, MBA Central not only finds the most flexible MBA degrees with top-notch online support services, but affordability and quality of classes are also factored in. By ranking programs on these three areas, Affordability (33%), Quality of Classes (33%), and Online Support Services (33%), MBA Central found the 15 Best Missouri Online MBA programs. Publicly available and reliable data sources were referenced, including the National Center for Education Statistics, Quacquarelli Symonds, the Financial Times, US News, the Princeton Review, and each university website.

Topping this ranking of the 15 Best Missouri Online MBA Degrees is Columbia College's School of Business Administration, located in Columbia, Missouri. Next is Drury University's Breech School of Business Administration in Springfield, Missouri, in second place, followed by Maryville University's John E. Simon School of Business located in Saint Louis, Missouri, in third.

Additional schools in this ranking are (alphabetically ordered):

Columbia College School of Business Administration -- Columbia, Missouri

Drury University Breech School of Business Administration -- Springfield, Missouri

Maryville University John E. Simon School of Business -- Saint Louis, Missouri

Missouri State University College of Business -- Springfield, Missouri

Missouri University of Science & Technology College of Arts, Sciences, and Business -- Rolla, Missouri

Northwest Missouri State University Graduate School -- Maryville, Missouri

Southwest Baptist University Robert W. Plaster College of Business and Computer Science -- Bolivar, Missouri

University of Central Missouri Harmon College of Business -- Warrensburg, Missouri

University of Missouri-Kansas City Henry W. Bloch School of Management -- Kansas City, Missouri

University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Business Administration -- Saint Louis, Missouri

Webster University Walker School of Business and Technology -- Saint Louis, Missouri

William Woods University Graduate College -- Fulton, Missouri

With almost 600 hybrid and online MBA programs in the country, narrowing down choices can be overwhelming. While it is not required that online students live within the state of their university, location is still an important factor to consider. Some schools offer tuition breaks for in-state students, and some online MBA programs allow their students to change the format of their class, online or on-campus, within the same semester.

"Missouri is a great place to research online MBA programs," states Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. While Missouri is known to be one of the cheapest places to live, it is notable that most of the programs in this list have an affordability score of very affordable or affordable. This means that a majority of the MBA programs in this list have a base tuition under $20,000. This level of affordability is over $9,000 below the average online MBA program within the US. Each one of these accredited programs was built with the working professional in mind and is a great choice for education and career advancement.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

