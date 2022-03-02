Best Moving Container: U-Box by U-Haul Earns Top Ranking for 2022

Forbes Home is the latest publication to endorse the advantages of U-Box containers, ranking them No. 1 on its "Best Moving Containers Of 2022" list. Forbes Home awarded U-Box 4.8 of a possible 5 stars, the only moving container to score that high.

In determining the top moving containers, Forbes Home evaluated 70 moving companies and "ranked the best of the container companies by taking a look at factors like nationwide availability, deposits and tracking for shipments, customer happiness, protection and insurance options, and storage availability. The best container moving companies shine in the areas of nationwide availability and customer happiness, which make up 45% of our weighting."

Among the reasons cited for ranking U-Box first were: Newsweek ranking U-Haul No. 1 for customer service in the moving industry; its built-in affiliation with Moving Help®, a U-Haul-powered online marketplace where customers secure local moving labor services; instant and upfront price quotes online; shipment tracking; several moving insurance options; no fees for cancellation or date changes; and availability in every state. In fact, U-Box containers can be shipped anywhere in the world.

"The customer counts on U-Haul to be their moving and storage solutions expert," stated Sam Shoen, Director of the U-Box program. "U-Box is perfect for those who do not want to travel with their goods, or need extra flexibility with timing and space issues."

U-Box containers provide 257 cubic feet of storage and one-ton capacity (2,000 pounds). This generous space enables furniture, boxes and other belongings from up to one-and-a-half rooms, on average, to be stored safely inside each container. Customers can order as many as they need and only pay for what they use.

VIDEO: How to Load Your U-Box Container

In addition to DIY movers utilizing U-Box for residential moves without the worry of driving a moving truck, many customers also have U-Box containers delivered to their homes for on-site storage during home-improvement projects.

Non-contact home delivery and pick-up is available, with customer goods transported by truck with gentle-ride suspension for safe shipping. Or customers can choose to save money and tow a U-Box trailer themselves.

The best part about U-Box is the flexibility it offers customers in planning their ideal move. Customers can have the containers shipped directly to their new home, or have them stored in a secure U-Haul facility until they know where they are going and determine when they are needed. And when plans change, U-Haul never charges a fee to change the date or cancel a reservation.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the DIY household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America. uhauljobs.com

About Forbes Home

Forbes Home is a trusted destination for time-saving project advice, how-tos and product comparisons, all dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products and services with ease. For more information, visit forbes.com/home-improvement/.

