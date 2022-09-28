Best Nest Wellness's Mama Bird® Prenatal Vitamins Provide Essential Brain Nutrients for Moms and Their Growing Babies

Neurologist-crafted vitamins provide smart nutrition for a growing bra and body

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Nest Wellness announced today that they expanded their Mama Bird line of Prenatal Vitamins to meet the growing needs of consumers on their family planning journey. Mama Bird Prenatal vitamins are designed to support every stage of preconception and pregnancy providing essential brain nutrients for moms and their growing babies.

Mama Bird Prenatal + Best Nest Wellness

"A healthy brain begins before birth,'' says co-founder and co- CEO, Madhavi Gupta, MD. "Supporting brain development in each stage of life impacts the next stage significantly and our Mama Bird Prenatal vitamins are designed to provide essential brain nutrients for both babies and their moms. We believe the best ingredients make the best vitamins, so we handpick each ingredient for its optimal nutrient level and its bioavailability."

Current top sellers include Mama Bird Prenatal Multi+®, Mama Bird AM/PM Prenatal Multi+ ®, Mama Bird Prenatal DHA®, Mama Bird Vegan Prenatal DHA®, and Mama Bird Probiotics®. The Company launched new Mama Bird products during spring and the summer of 2022 to include Mama Bird Liquid Prenatal Multi + ®, Mama Bird Protein Powder®, and Mama Bird Morning Sickness Relief®.

Supports the proper growth and development of a baby's tissues and organs and increases blood supply during pregnancy. This vanilla flavored formulation promotes the growth of breast and uterine tissue and helps mom's recover after giving birth. Mama Bird Protein Powder is an organic plant-based protein with 9 essential amino acids. It is made without soy, sugar, animal products, or GMOs and is certified organic.

Mama Bird Liquid Prenatal Multi +

Mama Bird Liquid Prenatal Multi+ supports healthy neurodevelopment, promotes energy production, and improves memory & brain processing speed due to active methylated vitamins. It is a natural, strawberry flavored, vegan, whole-food-based multivitamin crafted with an organic superfood blend, prebiotics, & a digestive enzyme blend to be gentle on the stomach. https://bit.ly/3qYb17M

This formulation quickly relieves symptoms of nausea and morning sickness and is gentle and safe for both mom and baby. It combines ginger extract + whole ginger root for full-spectrum activity. Highly concentrated, with 10% gingerols and other soothing compounds that includes cellulase to fully breakdown the fibers and release herbal actives.

Mama Bird Vitamins contain organic herbs, probiotics, and digestive enzymes to make it as easy on the stomach as possible, while providing key nutrients for mother and baby alike. Methylfolate, iron, and methylated vitamin B12 are a few of the formula's all-stars, supporting everything from energy to brain development.

Best Nest Wellness, based in Denver, Colorado makes high quality vitamins, supplements and nutritional products that are based on the latest medical advancements coupled with the wisdom of nature for parents, parents-to-be and families. Award-winning neurologist, Dr. Madhavi Gupta formulates all Best Nest products. Named America's "Dr. Brain Mom , Dr Gupta uses her knowledge of neurology and natural medicine to create brain-boosting vitamins to help families soar. For more information, please visit Best Nest Wellness at https://bit.ly/3Upo0wS .

Media Contact:

Jane Westgate

336-209-9276

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Nest Wellness