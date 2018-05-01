Best New ESG ETF: KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSE: KGRN)

As ETF.com noted, "KGRN is the first ESG ETF specifically designed to capitalize on the Chinese clean energy boom. China is already the world's largest and fastest-growing market for renewable energy, and the country plans to spend $360 billion by 2020 to build out its clean-energy capacity even further. The fund tracks Chinese companies of all sizes and industries, so long as they derive at least half their revenues from eco-friendly products and services1."

KGRN is benchmarked to the MSCI China IMI Environment 10/40 Index. The Index is based on five key Clean Technology environmental themes: Alternative Energy, Sustainable Water, Green Building, Pollution Prevention and Energy Efficiency. Company selection is based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) data from MSCI ESG Research. MSCI is a leading provider of ESG research and indexes according to the 2016 Independent Research in Responsible Investment (IRRI) survey of 1,200 participants conducted by SRI Connect and Extel.

About Krane Funds Advisors, LLC:

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first to market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay up to date on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

1.) "And The 2017 ETF.com Awards Winners Are …" ETF.com, 3/22/2018

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.kraneshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. The Funds are subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. Internet companies are subject to rapid changes in technology, worldwide competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of patent protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions. Such changes may have an adverse impact on performance. The fund is non-diversified.

Although the information provided in this document has been obtained from sources which Krane Funds Advisors, LLC believes to be reliable, it does not guarantee accuracy of such information and such information may be incomplete or condensed.

The KraneShares ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Fund.

