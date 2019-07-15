Best New York Online MBA Programs

HOUSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published a new ranking: The 20 Best New York Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-new-york-online-mba/).

Out of the hundreds of distance-based programs available within the US, this ranking honed in on the hybrid and online MBA degrees based in the state of New York. Ranked upon each program's quality, affordability, and online support services, this list presents the top programs available. All of the information was collected from the most recent, public information given by each MBA's website, the National Center for Education Statistics, the top business accreditation sites, Quacquarelli Symonds, the Princeton Review, US News and World Report, and the Financial Times.

Placing first in the Top New York Online MBA Degrees Ranking is Marist College's School of Management located in Poughkeepsie, New York. Followed by SUNY Oswego's School of Business in Oswego, New York and Utica College's School of Business and Justice Studies located in Utica, New York in the second and third place, respectively.

Other schools listed in these rankings are (alphabetically ordered):

Clarkson University David D. Reh School of Business -- Potsdam, New York

Excelsior College School of Business and Technology -- Albany, New York

Hofstra University Frank G. Zarb School of Business -- Hempstead, New York

Manhattan College O'Malley School of Business -- Riverdale, New York

Mercy College School of Business -- Dobbs Ferry, New York

Molloy College Division of Business -- Rockville Centre, New York

Monroe College School of Business & Accounting -- Bronx, New York

Niagara University College of Business Administration -- Niagara University, New York

Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders College of Business -- Rochester, New York

St. Bonaventure University School of Business -- Saint Bonaventure, New York

St. Joseph's College New York -- Brooklyn, New York

St. Thomas Aquinas College School of Business -- Sparkill, New York

SUNY Empire State College School for Graduate Studies -- Saratoga Springs, New York

SUNY New Paltz School of Business -- New York, New York

SUNY Polytechnic Institute College of Business Management -- Utica, New York

Syracuse University Martin J. Whitman School of Management -- Syracuse, New York

The Sage Colleges School of Management -- Troy, New York

There is no question that the financial capital of the US hails from New York State. Professionals and students alike, flock to the area to experience the lively culture and business opportunities. With countless business offices in the state, the leading business professionals are continually pushing boundaries and are at the forefront of enterprise.

The business schools in the state are important players in the business hub of New York. They hold a symbiotic relationship. The schools not only learn from the business taking place around them, but they also contribute to the business world with research and top-notch business graduates leading the race for intellectual property and profits. "But this cutting-edge business education is no longer restricted to the students in close proximity," explains Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. The hybrid and online MBA programs now open the door of a New York business education to students around the country and world. Whether students are looking for an MBA in a small or large school, public or private university, as a full-time or part-time program, or in a hybrid or 100% online format, there are multiple great choices in the top business schools in New York.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

