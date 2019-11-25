Best Nikon DSLR Camera Black Friday 2019 Deals: Nikon D Series Camera, Lens & Kit Savings Compared by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best Nikon digital SLR camera Black Friday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday sales team at Consumer Articles.

Nikon is a premier brand specializing in camera production. Its beginner-friendly D3300, D3400, and D3500 models all feature a 24-megapixel resolution, Nikon F Lens mount, and 11 autofocus points that can create sharp and vibrant images. Nikon D5600 and D7500 which were both released in 2017 provide a bit of an edge with its monocoque body for enhanced portability and durability. On the higher end, its Nikon D850 is engineered with 5.7 megapixels and up to 9 fps shooting speed perfect for professional use.

How did Black Friday come to be called Black Friday? On the Friday after Thanksgiving, retail stores offer significant discounts to encourage post-Thanksgiving shopping. The increase in sales often drives shops "into the black," which gave rise to the term 'Black Friday'.

