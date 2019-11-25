Best Nikon DSLR Camera Black Friday 2019 Deals: Nikon D Series Camera, Lens & Kit Savings Compared by Consumer Articles
Compare Nikon Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on top-rated Nikon DSLR cameras, including the Nikon D750, D850, D3400, D3500, D7500 and more
Nov 25, 2019, 08:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best Nikon digital SLR camera Black Friday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday sales team at Consumer Articles.
Best Nikon camera deals:
- Save up to $930 on a wide range of Nikon DSLR cameras at Amazon - featuring discounts on top-rated Nikon D3300, D3400, D3500, D5600, D7500 & D850 digital SLR camera bodies, lenses & complete kits
- Save up to 43% on Nikon D3400 DSLR cameras at Amazon - instant savings on the highly-rated entry-level digital SLR camera with 24.2MP image sensor and 1080p video
- Save up to $770 on Nikon D3500 DSLR cameras with lens bundles at Amazon
- Save up to $930 on Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera with lens bundles deals at Amazon
- Save up to $500 on Nikon D850 FX-Format DSLR cameras at Amazon - save on the top-rated professional level DSLR camera with 4K UHD video recording and 45.7MP sensor
- Save up to $803 on Nikon D750 FX-format Digital SLR Cameras at Amazon
- Save on select Nikon DSLR cameras, lenses, accessories & bundles - at B&H Photo Video
Nikon is a premier brand specializing in camera production. Its beginner-friendly D3300, D3400, and D3500 models all feature a 24-megapixel resolution, Nikon F Lens mount, and 11 autofocus points that can create sharp and vibrant images. Nikon D5600 and D7500 which were both released in 2017 provide a bit of an edge with its monocoque body for enhanced portability and durability. On the higher end, its Nikon D850 is engineered with 5.7 megapixels and up to 9 fps shooting speed perfect for professional use.
How did Black Friday come to be called Black Friday? On the Friday after Thanksgiving, retail stores offer significant discounts to encourage post-Thanksgiving shopping. The increase in sales often drives shops "into the black," which gave rise to the term 'Black Friday'.
