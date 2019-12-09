﻿Best North Carolina Online MBA Programs

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published a new ranking of the 15 Best North Carolina Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-north-carolina-online-mba/).

Once the decision has been made to go back to school for an MBA, the following decision of where to go is equally as great. Working students no longer have to choose between flexibility and excellence, but can find both bundled in an online MBA. In North Carolina alone, over 15 top-notch business schools offering this popular business degree from regionally accredited colleges and universities. Many of these top North Carolina business schools even hold additional business school accreditations, putting them on par with the top business schools around the globe. These top North Carolina Online MBA Programs help professionals "cultivate their leadership skills and achieve their highest career aspirations."

As an assessment tool, MBA Central has evaluated every distance MBA program in the state of North Carolina. Since students try and find a flexible MBA at the highest quality and affordable cost, these are the criteria we ranked programs by: Affordability (33%), Quality of Classes (33%), and Online Support Services (33%). Data was gathered from a variety of sources: the Financial Times, Quacquarelli Symonds, the Princeton Review, US News and World Report, the National Center for Education Statistics, and each university's website.

Topping this ranking of the 15 Best North Carolina Online MBA Degrees is Fayetteville State University's Broadwell College of Business and Economics located in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Next is North Carolina State University's Poole College of Management in Raleigh, North Carolina, in second place, followed by East Carolina University's College of Business located in Greenville, North Carolina, in third.

Other schools listed in this ranking are (alphabetically ordered):

Campbell University School of Business -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb University Godbold School of Business -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Lenoir-Rhyne University Charles M. Snipes School of Business and Economics -- Hickory, North Carolina

Montreat College School of Adult and Graduate Studies -- Montreat, North Carolina

North Carolina A&T State University College of Business and Economics -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Pfeiffer University Division of Business -- Misenheimer, North Carolina

Queens University of Charlotte McColl School of Business -- Charlotte, North Carolina

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler Business School -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

University of North Carolina at Greensboro Bryan School of Business and Economics -- Greensboro, North Carolina

University of North Carolina at Pembroke School of Business -- Pembroke, North Carolina

University of North Carolina Wilmington Cameron School of Business -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Western Carolina University College of Business -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

While North Carolina is known for many industries, including banking, agriculture, science, defense, manufacturing, automotive, technology, and more, they routinely top lists in business education and MBA programs. While this state helps lead the country in many industries, it is no surprise their leadership education leads the pack as well.

The MBA stands as the most versatile degree available to pursue. The competencies taught and skills gained can be easily applied to every industry. "Investing in your professional and personal growth can translate into career advancement, higher earning potential, the ability to change directions, and provide the opportunities to build a life-long network of fruitful contacts," writes Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. And the beauty of this top #15 Best North Carolina Online MBA ranking is that students all over the country can pursue these outstanding degrees. "Foster the confidence and courage to delve into your enterprise or take your career to the next level by pursuing your passions to lead, influence, and create dynamic change."

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

