AURORA, Ill., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Fox Valley (located in Aurora) are two nursing homes near Naperville that focus on short-term post-acute care. Blending both healthcare and hospitality, Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Fox Valley differ greatly from typical nursing homes as they offer patients a comfortable rehab environment where they can recover sooner rather than later.

As you search for the best nursing homes in Naperville, it's important to find facilities that focus on both clinical care and guest experience. Both Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Fox Valley locations offer 24-hour nursing care in the comfort of a private suite, 60 suites in total per center. They also have specialty oversight for guests that include physicians and nurse practitioners offering cardiac care, pulmonary care, wound care, physiatry and much more.

Selecting the best nursing home in Naperville also should include looking at a particular facility's approach to goals of care. At Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Fox Valley, an average length of stay for guests is between two to three weeks. Within 48 hours of admission, guests also receive established discharged dates so they have a clear idea of when they are going home.

For more information on Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation and their locations in Lisle and Aurora in the Chicagoland area, visit www.ThriveAhead.com.

