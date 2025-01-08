Best of 2024 Self-Service and Kiosk Awards

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Industry Group, the marketing arm of KMA Kiosk Association, announces the Best of 2024 Self-Service award winners. The winners exemplify the best in self-service and kiosk design, including kiosks. You can meet many of the winners and chat at NRF this week. Stop by 1602 (the first booth down A lower level). If you are attending, look us up on the mobile and matchmaking app and say hello.

And our winners are :

KIOSK EK Series — KIOSK Information Systems new EK pedestal kiosk

Olea Kiosks Hotel Check-In — not unlike patient check-in

Elo – Tap to Pay Kiosk — Android AIO

ACRELEC K27 QSR Kiosk — single-side design

ACRELEC K27 Kiosk Double Back kiosk

LG MRI – Outdoor Wayfinding – Smart City

Giada DK10 Jukebox – 1000s in UK

Alpine – Shoe Kiosk — when self-service increases sales and customer satisfaction

Olea Kiosks – Empire State Building

RedyRef Smart Food – the new smart vending solution

Alpine Hotel Check-In — modular and doesn't look like a kiosk :)

Olea Bill Pay — the ultimate bill pay machine, the Franklin

Toshiba MxP Vision – to be demoed at NRF

EKAA Ultra Slim display — this unit requires LESS than 4″ mounted. Totally ADA

WelcomeWare – Visitor Kiosks

Zhilai – Smart Lockers — think Amazon Hubs, Sam's Club and USPS

LG – CLOi Robot — as seen in Tulsa International

Pyramid Pixi – latest and greatest from Pyramid Computer

Olea Chicago Healthcare — totally tuned for EPIC EHR Welcome

LG — EV Charger — EV Charging Stations

LG – Transparent OLEDs — everybody is using these

KIOSK Automated Returns Kiosk – Return Kiosk Brochure — And for deployment check out Amazon Return Lockers kiosk at Whole Foods

Prestop Evolution Kiosk — 80 deployed with another 450 on tap Sitekiosk software Storm Interface Audio Nav



Contact [email protected] with questions or contacts.

