Best of 2024 Self-Service and Kiosk Awards

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Industry Group, the marketing arm of KMA Kiosk Association, announces the Best of 2024 Self-Service award winners. The winners exemplify the best in self-service and kiosk design, including kiosks. You can meet many of the winners and chat at NRF this week. Stop by 1602 (the first booth down A lower level). If you are attending, look us up on the mobile and matchmaking app and say hello.
- KIOSK EK Series — KIOSK Information Systems new EK pedestal kiosk
- Olea Kiosks Hotel Check-In — not unlike patient check-in
- Elo – Tap to Pay Kiosk — Android AIO
- ACRELEC K27 QSR Kiosk — single-side design
- ACRELEC K27 Kiosk Double Back kiosk
- LG MRI – Outdoor Wayfinding – Smart City
- Giada DK10 Jukebox – 1000s in UK
- Alpine – Shoe Kiosk — when self-service increases sales and customer satisfaction
- Olea Kiosks – Empire State Building
- RedyRef Smart Food – the new smart vending solution
- Alpine Hotel Check-In — modular and doesn't look like a kiosk :)
- Olea Bill Pay — the ultimate bill pay machine, the Franklin
- Toshiba MxP Vision – to be demoed at NRF
- EKAA Ultra Slim display — this unit requires LESS than 4″ mounted. Totally ADA
- WelcomeWare – Visitor Kiosks
- Zhilai – Smart Lockers — think Amazon Hubs, Sam's Club and USPS
- LG – CLOi Robot — as seen in Tulsa International
- Pyramid Pixi – latest and greatest from Pyramid Computer
- Olea Chicago Healthcare — totally tuned for EPIC EHR Welcome
- LG — EV Charger — EV Charging Stations
- LG – Transparent OLEDs — everybody is using these
- KIOSK Automated Returns Kiosk – Return Kiosk Brochure — And for deployment check out Amazon Return Lockers kiosk at Whole Foods
- Prestop Evolution Kiosk — 80 deployed with another 450 on tap
- Sitekiosk software
- Storm Interface Audio Nav
- Kiosk Design Awards – Best of 2024 – Prestop Evolution
- Facial Recognition – Steak N Shake, Sam's Club and Amazon
- Buc-ees Removes Kiosks, Cashless at DIA, Vending Market Newsbit
- EV Charging Infrastructure for Healthcare Providers – LG
- Research – Kiosks Mean Fewer Employees – Let's Be Honest…
- Vending Machine Market – Smart, Automatic and More
- Peerless-AV Notable Projects – dvLED Walls Airports, Outdoor Drive Thru
