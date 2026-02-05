Nissan Takes Two Spots While Ram Goes Back-to-Back Years as Best Truck in Cars.com Best Of Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Car-shopping marketplace Cars.com Inc., (NYSE: CARS) today announced the winners of its annual Best Of Awards , recognizing the top-rated 2026 vehicles across six categories. As shoppers navigate elevated vehicle prices, evolving electric-vehicle incentives and tighter used-car supply, this year's winners chosen by Cars.com's trusted experts stand out for delivering real-world value, usability and innovation.

View the full list of Best Of Awards and all Cars.com top vehicle picks at Cars.com/Awards .

Best of 2026: Cars.com Names Nissan Leaf Top Vehicle of the Year

"Each year, Cars.com editors carefully evaluate all new and redesigned vehicles to see how they measure up — our Best Of winners are those that truly exceed expectations," said Mike Hanley, Cars.com senior road test editor. "Case in point, the Nissan Leaf is perhaps a surprising choice as the EV market recalibrates following the sunsetting of federal tax credits, but at a time when many shoppers assume affordable EVs are out of reach, the redesigned Leaf proves value, innovation and everyday usability can still coexist."

The 2026 Best Of winners reflect how car shoppers are becoming more selective as affordability remains top of mind and fewer budget-friendly used options are available. Across categories, this year's winners stand out for delivering long-term value without forcing major trade-offs in safety, space or usability.

Cars.com's 2026 Best Of Award winners are:

Best Car: 2026 Nissan Leaf. Starting at $31,485, it delivers up to an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range, strong efficiency and flexible charging, including access to Tesla's Supercharger network. Intuitive tech, composed driving dynamics and generous standard features reinforce its value-forward appeal.





Starting at $31,485, it delivers up to an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range, strong efficiency and flexible charging, including access to Tesla's Supercharger network. Intuitive tech, composed driving dynamics and generous standard features reinforce its value-forward appeal. Best SUV: 2026 Nissan Armada. A versatile lineup, strong twin-turbo V-6 power, up to 8,500 pounds of towing capacity and genuine three-row comfort make the Armada a compelling choice for large-SUV shoppers.





A versatile lineup, strong twin-turbo V-6 power, up to 8,500 pounds of towing capacity and genuine three-row comfort make the Armada a compelling choice for large-SUV shoppers. Best Family Car: 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Hybrid. The "tweener" SUV offers three-row seating, easy access, flexible cargo space and an available hybrid drivetrain, all without the bulk or driving compromises of larger three-row vehicles.





The "tweener" SUV offers three-row seating, easy access, flexible cargo space and an available hybrid drivetrain, all without the bulk or driving compromises of larger three-row vehicles. Best Pickup Truck: 2026 Ram 1500. From work-ready trims to luxury models — plus the return of the Hemi V-8 — the Ram 1500 delivers confident capability alongside class-leading comfort.





From work-ready trims to luxury models — plus the return of the Hemi V-8 — the Ram 1500 delivers confident capability alongside class-leading comfort. Best EV: 2026 Kia EV9. With up to 305 miles of range, access to Tesla Superchargers and excellent family-friendly versatility, it addresses many of the common barriers to EV ownership.





With up to 305 miles of range, access to Tesla Superchargers and excellent family-friendly versatility, it addresses many of the common barriers to EV ownership. Best Luxury Vehicle: 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ. This Cadillac redefines electric luxury with bold design; a technology-rich cabin; an estimated 465 miles of range; and refined, surprisingly agile driving dynamics.

Award Methodology

Cars.com's top Best Car of the Year award was selected from a pool of over 40 all-new or redesigned models. When determining the Best Car of the Year award winner, Cars.com editors consider three key criteria: quality, innovation and value. The remaining five awards — Best Pickup Truck, Best Electric Vehicle, Best SUV, Best Luxury Car and Best Family Car — have their own watchwords and are open to all model-year 2026 vehicles of the respective category.

To find out more about the 2026 Nissan Leaf, why it's named Cars.com's Best Car of 2026 and to see more on the other award winners, visit Cars.com/Awards.

ABOUT CARS.COM®

Cars.com is the No. 1 most recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 25 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars.com empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. Cars.com is the flagship offering from Cars.com Inc. d/b/a Cars Commerce Inc., an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc .

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.