BEST OF BOTH SWIRLS: CARVEL® INTRODUCES BROOKIE, A BROWNIE BATTER AND CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH ICE CREAM TWIST

Available starting today for a limited time, Brookie swirls together the flavors of rich, fudgy brownie batter and delicious chocolate chip cookie dough to create the ultimate sweet combo. Fans can enjoy each flavor on its own or twisted together for everything they're craving in one delicious treat.

To keep the CARVELebration going, on National Ice Cream Day (July 17), Carvel fans can enjoy a special offer: anyone who visits a Carvel shoppe can take advantage of a sweet buy one, get one free offer on a small cup or cone of Brookie soft serve or any other Carvel soft serve flavor.*

"Summer is a time for making fond memories, and the sweet taste of ice cream is often part of those memorable moments," said Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing, Carvel. "With literal new twists on flavors that remind them of childhood, our fans can reminisce on those moments while creating new summer traditions and CARVELebrating special occasions."

Fans can get their Brookie fix or enjoy the iconic flavors of Brownie Batter and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough on their own in a variety of treats at participating Carvel shoppes or delivered straight to their door through food delivery platforms for a limited time, including:

Soft Serve Ice Cream:

Brookie Soft Serve Ice Cream: Fudgy brownie batter soft serve swirled together with chocolate chip cookie dough soft serve.

Brownie Batter Soft Serve Ice Cream: Fudgy brownie batter mixed with creamy chocolate ice cream.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Soft Serve Ice Cream: Chocolate chip cookie dough mixed with creamy vanilla ice cream.

Brookie Scooped Ice Cream: Brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream with cookie dough pieces, brownie bites, and chocolate chips.

Brownie Batter Shake: Brownie batter soft serve, hand-spun to creamy perfection!

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake: Chocolate chip cookie dough soft serve, hand-spun with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces.

Brookie Dasher ® : Layers of Brookie soft serve, caramel, brownie bites, hot fudge, and chocolate chip cookie dough pieces. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips.

Brownie Batter Dasher ® : Layers of brownie batter soft serve, hot fudge, and brownie bites, and topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dasher ® : Layers of chocolate chip cookie dough soft serve, cookie dough pieces and hot fudge, topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips.

Brookie Flying Saucer ® : Brookie soft serve sandwiched between two Flying Saucer ® chocolate wafers.

Brownie Batter Flying Saucer ® : Brownie batter soft serve sandwiched between two Flying Saucer ® chocolate wafers.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Flying Saucer®: Chocolate chip cookie dough soft serve sandwiched between two Flying Saucer® chocolate wafers.

Brookie builds upon Carvel's "Make it a CARVELebration" summer campaign, which encourages fans to celebrate all of life's special moments and sweeten any occasion with Carvel.

To find a Carvel shoppe and delivery availability near you, visit Carvel.com

*Offer available only on 7/17/2022 in participating stores on small soft serve cup/cone. Not valid with any other offer. Taxes and fees may apply. Limit one offer per person.

About Carvel Ice Cream

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently has more than 400 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook .

