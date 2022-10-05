Best of HouseKeeping 2022 Award-Winner, The Bristol Hotel, Celebrates Fall Season with Limited Time Packages - Explore San Diego's Historic Gaslamp District for a Boutique Experience in the Big City

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located close to the famous Gaslamp Quarter and waterfront, The Bristol Hotel invites guests to spend a few days exploring all that America's Finest City has to offer. The hotel is within walking distance of Petco Park, the Convention Center, Waterfront Park, and is just a short drive from the San Diego Zoo, Seaport Village, the U.S.S. Midway, and the San Diego Airport.

The Bristol Hotel Downtown San Diego The Bristol Hotel Suites

"The Bristol is the perfect way to be near everything that downtown San Diego has to offer," said General Manager, Rob Vaine. "Living and working here is definitely a mood and a lifestyle. It often feels like the 1960s, with our own Southern California twist. And even though there is so much to do and see around here, there is always something new to discover as well. Please feel free to contact us ahead of time to find out exactly what seasonal events are going on during your stay."

The Bristol San Diego – Where Comfort Meets Culture and Art

Originally built in the late 1960s, The Bristol Hotel houses American history with original colorful art pieces like Peter Max's 1930 painting – commissioned by the U.S. government and used to create a U.S. postage stamp. Another piece by contemporary artist Burton Morris , entitled "American POP," is also housed in the lobby.

1930 painting – commissioned by the U.S. government and used to create a U.S. postage stamp. Another piece by contemporary artist , entitled "American POP," is also housed in the lobby. Overall retro style with tones of black, white, and gray using pops of yellow; all suites have vintage record players and decorative bed pillows featuring a replica of a 1965 Beatles concert ticket – their only local appearance.

Earning a Top 25% from AAA, the hotel is just steps from the Gaslamp and Little Italy districts; the waterfront is less than a mile away and it is just an eight-minute walk to the Star of India .

. Other features include a 24-hour market, a fitness facility, two meeting spaces for business or reunion events, and a spectacular City Scene at 1,000 sq. ft. with a gourmet coffee maker.

Modern renovation perks, 100% smoke-free habitat, complimentary Wi-Fi, same-day dry cleaning and laundry services (charges apply), access to the fitness center and business center, EV and Tesla Supercharger Stations, and beverage brewing stations.

For the latest rates, events, and room specials, explore the Bristol Hotel online and follow them on social media: Instagram.

About Kamla Hotels

Established in 2006, Kamla Hotels is an innovative hotel management and hospitality company that acquires, develops, and manages both franchise and independent hospitality assets for its clients in California – continually setting the highest standards for excellence. The company name, Kamla, and Lotus Flower logo represents pure faithfulness and hospitality. At Kamla Hotels, everyone from the management team to each hospitality associate understands and abides by the same guiding principle: to deliver the best business services and personal attention for all of our customers and guests. Explore their growing family of hotels at: www.KamlaHotels.com.

Media Contact:

Christine A. Dieu, Corporate Director of Sales

562.231.5973 x 205

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bristol Hotel