"Best of the Best" Brunch Recognized Some of South Florida's Most Accomplished Entrepreneurs

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of South Florida's notables gathered at the "Best of the Best" event which took place Tuesday July 26, 2022. The event served as a way to show appreciation for some of the city's most active entrepreneurs, celebrate their recent achievements within their respective industries and the charitable sector. Among those in attendance, Christine Curran, Executive Producer and Host of "Dining Divas" who was recognized for her efforts as well as renowned Chef Antonio Bachour. The fabulous event took place in Downtown Doral, and featured a presentation by City of Doral Mayor JC Bermudez, and also a special presentation by Cuban American Artist Laura Chirino. Chirino gifted each of the honorees a one-of-a-kind painted piece.

Event image

The soiree was proudly presented by Korbel Champagne and Dreamable. The celebration of accomplishments was also an opportunity for those in attendance to gain a better understanding of the causes each support. Other notables present included "Dining Divas" Ana Maria Reyes, Bianca Espinosa, Tinashei Phillips aka "Chef Karma," Kavita Channe, Lacey Mimms, iHeart Media's Armando Lapido. Buena Vista Media's Janie Flores, and NBC Young Rock star Arlyn Broche.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Gabriel Pineres

3059682384

[email protected]

Interviews and images available upon request.

SOURCE Dining Divas