Best Oil Company Releases "The Environmental Benefits of Synthetic Oil"

WICHITA, Kan., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Oil Company has released its latest resource, "The Environmental Benefits of Synthetic Oil." This guide provides information on the environmental benefits of synthetic oil by covering the role of motor oil in engine performance, what makes synthetic oil different, and why it's worth it.

Synthetic motor oils are produced by controlled chemical reactions instead of being directly refined as conventional oils are. Being engineered allows synthetic oil to have a longer service life, generally between 10,000 and 20,000 miles, as opposed to conventional motor oil, which only lasts between 3,000 and 5,000 miles. Requiring fewer oil changes reduces consumer consumption, which benefits the environment by minimizing the demand for new oil production. Synthetic motor oils are engineered to resist contamination and decomposition, which greatly reduces sludge amounts compared to conventional oils, and this provides added protection to the engine and other vehicle parts.

Enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions are advantages of using synthetic motor oils because the engine has less friction and moves more smoothly. Unlike conventional motor oils, synthetic motor oils remain fluid at low temperatures, offering better performance in extreme conditions. "Although a synthetic oil change is more expensive on the surface, it is worth the investment due to its ability to minimize wear and extend the engine's life," according to Best Oil Company.

To learn more about the environmental benefits of synthetic oil, please visit Best Oil Company here.

About Best Oil Company:

Since 1979, Best Oil Company has been an authorized dealer of AMSOIL products. Products are offered at the consumer and wholesale levels, and Best Oil Company focuses on synthetic products, including motor oil, greases, diesel oils, fuel additives, gear lubes, transmission fluids, and specialty products.

SOURCE The Best Oil