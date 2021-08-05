Best Online Degree Programs in the USA--AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top Online Colleges and Universities

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking college classes online became the norm for students during the pandemic, but this doesn't mean every college mastered the art of providing online education. The best online degree programs have been consciously designed to leverage the considerable benefits of remote learning. These are the programs featured in our wide array of rankings for online colleges.

AcademicInfluence.com announces the best online degree programs in the United States today:

Which colleges and universities offer the top online degree programs in select fields of study? AcademicInfluence.com has the answers in this ongoing series of rankings…

AcademicInfluence.com Ranking: Best Online Degrees

"For many students, especially those balancing work and family needs, getting an associate, bachelor's, master's or even doctoral degree online makes perfect sense. But finding an online degree program with influence and a strong track record of producing highly employable graduates is a harder task. With these rankings, we have simplified the search for the leading online programs," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

Online degrees currently covered include associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees. Fields of study—with more arriving daily—include:

Accounting

Biblical Studies

Business Administration

Communications

Criminal Justice

Cybersecurity

Data Science & Analytics

Education (including Early Childhood Education and Special Education)

Healthcare Administration

Health Information & Informatics

Marketing & Advertising

Nursing

Consult the link above for the growing list of online degree programs covered, along with certificate programs and doctorates to be added soon.

Why do the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com stand out from all other ranking sites? The proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that scours the web's top data repositories to map and objectively measure a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Students now can access a superior, trustworthy ranking resource that generates unbiased rankings and is resistant to manipulation. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

"Students concerned about bias and gamesmanship in college rankings can find a more accurate assessment of scholarly impact with AcademicInfluence.com. Our rankings are based primarily on objective influence data rather than on some unknown person's subjective feelings about a college or university or on self-reported info that can be skewed or obsolete," says Macosko. "It's why we believe students can trust AcademicInfluence.com over the alternatives."

Students can also find a wealth of other tools and resources to assist them in finding the right college or university program for them:

Custom College Rankings —create custom school rankings through 26 selectable filter criteria personalized to a student's needs

College Admissions Consultants Directory —visit the College Admissions Consultants Directory page to find state-based listings of admissions consulting agencies and counselors who can help students get into a choice school.

Desirability Index —show the degree to which students choose one school over another

College Strategist —find a student's optimum target, safety, and reach schools

Interviews—hear insights from top education journalists covering admissions and get admissions tips from experts

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

