Best Online Schools for Bachelor of Psychology Degree Programs for 2018 Ranked by OnlineSchoolsCenter.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2018 -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com has recently released their list of the Best Online Schools for Bachelor of Psychology Degree Programs for 2018, a comprehensive catalogue of the finest distance education programs of this discipline.

Psychology is one of the most popular undergraduate majors at any higher education institution. This type of challenging curriculum educates students in the natures of human behavior and the inner-workings of the mind, while training them to address these natures to influence any number of future career paths and disciplines. Whether students plan on continuing their education in Master's of Psychology degree programs, or entering into positions of employment, this degree program will help them understand how people work.

These twenty outstanding online schools give students access to challenging coursework that is instructed and designed by some of the finest minds in the field of psychology. Students will undergo complex, real-world scenarios that teach them the proper ways to approach other human beings with compassion and understanding. This degree program is applicable to many different fields as well, such as business, human resources, marketing, etc., as an understanding of human nature is useful in all areas!

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "While it may seem intimidating, earning an online degree in psychology is a fantastic way for students of all ages to approach the discipline. Each school on this list makes a dedicated effort to serve their students by whatever means necessary."

Below we have listed the schools that have made the Best Online Schools for Bachelor of Psychology Degree Programs for 2018:

· Penn State World Campus – University Park, PA

· University of Florida – Gainesville, FL

· Oregon State University – Corvallis, OR

· Colorado State University – Fort Collins, CO

· University of North Dakota – Grand Folks, ND

· University of Central Florida – Orlando, FL

· Southern New Hampshire University – Hooksett, NH

· Drexel University – Philadelphia, PA

· Washington State University – Pullman, WA

· Florida International University – Miami, FL

· Arizona State University – Tempe, AZ

· Fort Hays State University – Hays, KS

· Touro University Worldwide – Los Alamitos, CA

· Liberty University – Lynchburg, VA

· University of Alabama at Birmingham – Birmingham, AL

· Central Michigan University – Mount Pleasant, MI

· Northeastern university – Boston, MA

· Brandman University – Irvine, CA

· Bellevue University – Bellevue NE

· Claflin University – Orangeburg, SC

