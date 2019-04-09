Best Online Strategic Management MBA Programs, Best Online Organizational Behavior MBA Programs and Best Online Change Management MBA Programs

HOUSTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published three new ranking lists: The Best Online Strategic Management MBA Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/online-strategic-management-mba/), The Best Online Change Management MBA Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/online-change-management-mba/), and The Best Online Organizational Behavior MBA Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/online-organizational-behavior-mba/).

With the number of online and hybrid MBA programs reaching the 550 mark, MBA Central has evaluated and ranked degree programs in the categories of Strategic Management, Organizational Behavior, and Change Management, to assist professionals looking for programs in these exciting business fields. Data was gathered from the National Center for Education Statistics, leading online ranking systems, and accreditation sites and every program ranked was ranked upon their quality, affordability, and online support services.

In the field of Strategic Management, the University of Texas at Dallas's Naveen Jindal School of Management in Richardson, Texas sits in first place. The University of North Texas's College of Business in Denton, Texas takes the number two spot, followed by the University of Delaware's Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics in Newark, Delaware.

Topping the Online Organizational Behavior MBA Ranking is the University of North Texas's College of Business in Denton, Texas. Following UNT is Johnson & Wales University's College of Business in Providence, Rhode Island and the University of Pittsburgh's Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in second and third place, respectively.

In the area of Change Management, City University of Seattle's School of Management in Seattle, Washington takes the first spot, followed by Wright State University's Raj Soin College of Business in Dayton, Ohio in second place. In third place sits Concordia University Chicago's College of Business in River Forest, Illinois.

Other schools listed in these rankings are (alphabetically ordered):

Amberton University -- Garland, Texas

Baker University -- Baldwin City, Kansas

Brenau University -- Gainesville, Georgia

Chatham University -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Concordia University, Nebraska -- Seward, Nebraska

Davenport University -- Grand Rapids, Michigan

Friends University -- Wichita, Kansas

Hofstra University -- Hempstead, New York

John F. Kennedy University -- Pleasant Hill, California

Lenoir-Rhyne University -- Hickory, North Carolina

Messiah College -- Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

New England College -- Henniker, New Hampshire

Niagara University -- Niagara University, New York

Northcentral University -- San Diego, California

Ottawa University -- Ottawa, Kansas

Pepperdine University -- Malibu, California

Queens University of Charlotte -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Sage Colleges -- Troy, New York

Tiffin University -- Tiffin, Ohio

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

University of the Southwest -- Hobbs, New Mexico

Villanova University -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Winthrop University -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Whether directly out of an undergraduate degree, or a seasoned professional with years of experience under their belt, more and more people are looking to graduate school for an advanced degree in business. "With the increase of distance programs offered by the top business schools in the country, prospective students do not have to sacrifice quality for flexibility," explains Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. "Distance programs, like an online MBA, allow professionals to choose their school based on merit and fit and not just by proximity," continues Cagle.

But with this influx of online MBA graduates, one way for students to differentiate themselves from the pack is to pursue a specialization. Three great choices available today are strategic management, organizational behavior, and change management. Professionals diving into these programs are not just managers of people, but leaders of organizations. Leaders with an understanding of how teams work toward organizational goals are indispensable to today's global businesses.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

