Best Parents Seeks Reparations for Businesses Affected by College Campus Protests

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Parents , the premier education technology platform that matches teenagers with college-preparatory summer camps and academic enrichment programs, is taking bold steps to assist businesses that have suffered financial losses due to the recent protests on college campuses.

These protests have significantly impacted summer camps that Best Parents partners with, especially those held on college campuses such as UCLA. Best Parents is not merely a bystander; it is a proactive advocate for the success of these camps and the safety of families and students. The company is vigorously engaging with camp owners to secure flexible terms and conditions that prioritize the well-being of families while supporting camp operators in mitigating their losses.

"Some small businesses are still recovering from the struggles they faced during the 2020 pandemic," said Burcin Advani, Best Parents CEO and Co-Founder. "Many of these camps had just secured rebuilding loans and were starting to see success again, but the ongoing protests pose a threat of additional and devastating losses for stakeholders in the international education market. We are determined to ensure these camps not only survive but thrive in these challenging times."

The company is collaborating with these camps to calculate their financial losses, which will be proposed to the government for reimbursement. Best Parents is also assisting families in finding alternative camp locations and programs for their children if their original options were affected by the college campus protests.

"Due to the impact of these protests on certain camp locations, we recognize the critical importance of ensuring the safety and peace of mind of both parents and campers. That's why we're actively engaging with camp owners to advocate for flexible terms and conditions. We are championing a system that prioritizes the well-being of families while supporting camp operators in mitigating their losses. It's a delicate balance, but one we're committed to achieving," said Advani.

For more information on Best Parents or to set up a consultation to learn more, visit https://www.bestparents.com .

About Best Parents:

Best Parents Inc. is a global education company based in San Francisco with a team that boasts 20+ years of worldwide experience with internationally accredited summer and winter camps. Our scope has expanded to nearly 70 countries, with the number of accredited education companies we have collectively worked with rising to 2000+.

