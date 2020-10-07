Best Performance Testing Software In 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance testing is a form of software testing that makes sure software applications function appropriately under their required workload. It is a type of testing technique conducted to define system performance in terms of stability, reactivity, and sensitivity under a specific workload. Performance Testing is the approach of evaluating the quality and capability of a product. It is a testing technique to define system performance based on speed, stability, and reliability under differing workloads. Performance Testing is also commonly known as Perf Testing.

360Quadrants has published some of the best performance testing software vendors after an extensive vendor analysis that helps business organizations select appropriate Performance Testing Softwareaccording to their requirements. The shortlisted vendors were mapped on a quadrant after extensive analysis and assessment on two broad categories, product maturity and company maturity.

To enable service providers to better know about new growth opportunities and areas of improvement, 360Quadrants also offers an in-depth SWOT analysis.

Performance Testing Software Vendor Evaluation

360Quadrants has evaluated 30+ companies offering performance testing software which were analyzed, of which the top 10 software vendors were shortlisted and mapped on a quadrant based on their overall offerings and the growth strategies adopted and then recognized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Eggplant, UbikLoadPack, RedLine13, NeoLoad, and LoadUI Pro have been recognized as the Visionary Leaders in the performance testing software space. Visionary leaders generally possess extensive product range and strong global presence.

BlazeMeter Performance Testing, Health Stream Learning Center, and Sauce Labs Performance Testing Software have been recognized as Innovators in the performance testing software space. Innovators are known to possess innovative product portfolios and modest business strategies.

Appium has been identified as an emerging player in the performance testing software space. Emerging players are generally growing players who create and market niche products.

AppAchhi has been identified as a Dynamic Differentiatorin the performance testing software space. Dynamic Differentiatorsusually have niche product ranges and very strong business strategies, which helps them in expanding continuously.

360Quadrants Assessment

A team of analysts assesses the top performance testing software providers on various evaluation criteria such as product maturity, company maturity, and key insights from industry experts and clients. Factors included under product maturity are-breadth and depth of product offerings, core features & functions, support services, and mode of deployment. Factors included under company maturity are-regional presence, marketing network, organic growth strategies, industry verticals catered, and in organic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. Each factor is assigned a particular weightage according to its importance and industry demand. Lastly, the vendor is rated based on the factors submitted, and then an algorithm is processed, which then generates a quadrant.

