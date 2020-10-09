Best Pharmacy Management Systems In 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released By 360quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy management software solutions provide a detailed understanding and simplify the management of drug stocks, tracking, and improving the overall supply of pharmaceutical products. A comprehensive pharmacy management system enables you to control pricing, ensure prescriptions are perfectly matched to the precise medication and dosage, automates claim processes, and transfers the benefits for consumer insurance. Its integrated platform is capable of regulating workflow tasks through various systems such as automated prescription dispensing systems, and permit pharmacists access to prescription data throughout a health system network.

360Quadrants has comprehensively analyzed and issued some of the best pharmacy management systems vendors to enable businesses to select the correct pharmacy management systems according to their requirements. all these vendors were mapped on a quadrant after exhaustive analysis and evaluation based on two broad categories, product maturity, and company maturity.

360Quadrants also offers a fullS WOT analysis that helps service providers to understand about new growth opportunities and areas of improvement.

Pharmacy Management Systems Vendor Evaluation

360Quadrants has assessed around 20 companies offering pharmacy management systems which were analyzed, of which, the top 10software providers were shortlisted and mapped on a quadrant and identified as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

McKesson Pharmacy Systems and Cerner Retail Pharmacy have been identified as the Visionary Leaders in the pharmacy management systems space. Visionary leaders possess a wide range of product offerings and strong global presence.

BestRx, FrameworkLTC, and Abacus Pharmacy Plus Software have been recognized as Innovators in the pharmacy management systems space. Innovators generally have innovative product portfolios and strong business strategies.

PDX Classic and PioneerRXhave been recognized as Emerging players in the pharmacy management systems space. Emerging players are generally growing players who are known to create and sell niche products.

NRx, PrimeRx, and Winpharm Pharmacy Management Software have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiatorsin the pharmacy management systems space. Dynamic Differentiatorspossess niche range of product portfolios and very strong business strategies.

360Quadrants Assessment

A team of analysts assesses the top pharmacy management systems providers on various evaluation parameters such as product maturity, company maturity, and key insights from industry experts and clients. Factors considered in product maturity are-key features, product offerings, mode of deployment, and support services.Factors under company maturity are-regional presence, marketing network, sectors catered, and mergers & acquisitions. Each parameter is given a certain weightage based on its importance and demand. The vendor is rated based on the parameters offered, and then an algorithm is processed, which then methodically generates a quadrant.

