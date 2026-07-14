"Best Places to Live for Engineers" List Reveals Where Career Opportunity & Quality of Life Meet

New regional rankings from Livability.com and Chmura combine labor-market data and lifestyle metrics to pinpoint thriving engineering hubs

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Livability.com, a leading national platform for community research and relocation, has partnered with the labor market data experts at Chmura Economics & Analytics to release a comprehensive guide to the Best U.S. Cities for Engineers.

Focusing on cities with populations between 50,000 and 500,000, the data-driven list is structured by region (Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, Midwest and West) to provide a diverse look at the best engineering hubs across the country. Each region features three top-ranking cities alongside three honorable mentions, highlighting communities where engineering professionals can secure a high quality of life while building a thriving career.

To curate the list, Chmura analyzed communities nationwide using data across four categories:

Opportunity (Where the jobs are): Measures local specialization in engineering roles and evaluates active job openings against overall employment to gauge current hiring activity.

Measures local specialization in engineering roles and evaluates active job openings against overall employment to gauge current hiring activity. Earnings Quality (What the jobs pay): Looks at the wage premium engineers command in the market and how far that salary stretches when adjusted for the local cost of living.

Looks at the wage premium engineers command in the market and how far that salary stretches when adjusted for the local cost of living. Growth & Demand (Where the market is heading): Tracks long-term expansion, identifying which cities are growing the fastest, maintaining steady hiring trends and actively drawing new talent.

Tracks long-term expansion, identifying which cities are growing the fastest, maintaining steady hiring trends and actively drawing new talent. Career Acceleration (How far you can go): Focuses on long-term upward mobility, including the potential to climb the ladder, land raises over time and switch industries without needing to relocate.

"We're all about helping people determine their next great place to live, but that can look different depending not only on quality of life preferences, but your career and relevant opportunities available in your area," says Amanda Ellis, Livability.com editor-in-chief. "Engineering continues to be an in-demand field and one that has much to offer those who pursue it, including continuous learning, relatively high wages and cities like these where you can build both a career and life that you love."

Recognizing that Americans today value both career opportunity and quality of life, this list highlights places across the U.S. that offer both specifically for engineers.

"The best places for engineers aren't simply the places with the most jobs," says Dr. Chris Chmura, CEO, Chmura Economics & Analytics. "They're the communities where strong employer demand, competitive wages, long-term career growth, and affordability come together. By combining workforce intelligence with Livability's quality of life expertise, we've identified cities where engineering professionals can build rewarding careers while enjoying a great place to call home."

The highest-ranking cities across the country showcase a vast diversity of industries, from the microelectronics and defense corridors of the Northeast to the booming aerospace and manufacturing sectors across the Sunbelt and West Coast.

The 2026 Best Cities for Engineers (Top Scorers by Region):

Northeast: Nashua, NH; Waltham, MA; Framingham, MA Honorable Mentions: East Hartford, CT; Cambridge, MA; Lynn, MA

Nashua, NH; Waltham, MA; Framingham, MA Midwest: Middletown, OH; Rochester Hills, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Honorable Mentions: Novi, MI; Hamilton, OH; Farmington Hills, MI

Middletown, OH; Rochester Hills, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Southeast: Palm Bay, FL; Alafaya, FL; Melbourne, FL Honorable Mentions: Apopka, FL; Apex, NC; North Charleston, SC

Palm Bay, FL; Alafaya, FL; Melbourne, FL Southwest: Marana, AZ; Leander, TX; Cedar Park, TX Honorable Mentions: Round Rock, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Chandler, AZ

Marana, AZ; Leander, TX; Cedar Park, TX West: Milpitas, CA; Hawthorne, CA; Cupertino, CA Honorable Mentions: Parker, CO; Sunnyvale, CA; Castle Rock, CO

Milpitas, CA; Hawthorne, CA; Cupertino, CA

The complete regional profiles, including detailed breakdowns of each community's signature strengths, are available now at Livability.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amanda Ellis, Editor-in-Chief | [email protected]

About Livability.com:

Livability.com highlights the best small to mid-sized cities and what makes them great places to live, work and visit. Through exclusive research and original content, we examine affordability, cultural amenities, talent attraction and more, celebrating the accomplishments of cities through various rankings, our annual Top 100 Best Places to Live and articles exploring the who, what, why and how behind the "where." Livability is a division of Journal Communications, Inc., based in Franklin, TN.

About Chmura Economics & Analytics:

Data are at the heart of Chmura. As individuals, organizations and communities, we rely on accurate, timely data to help make critical decisions and plan for growth and improvement. The team at Chmura is dedicated to developing tools and services with that need in mind. Whether developed through customized consulting projects, delivered via off-the-shelf reports or compiled through software tools such as JobsEQ®, Chmura's data help clients answer complex questions and implement effective solutions.

SOURCE Livability.com