Dr. Javad Sajan At Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery Is The Best Plastic Surgeon In Washington State

SEATTLE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan, of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, is among one of the United States' top plastic surgeons and the best in Washington State. His skills and specialties range from hair transplant to breast augmentation to gender affirming surgery for transgender individuals. Dr. Sajan is also known for his particular skill in fat transfer to the breast procedures which are not widely performed by plastic surgeons due to the nuance and precision required.

Along with his proven surgical skill, Dr. Javad Sajan is frequently referenced in news and media outlets. As one of the foremost plastic surgeons in Washington, Dr. Sajan has been featured in Cosmopolitan magazine and Plastic Surgery Practice magazine . In combination with his media appearances, Dr. Sajan also hosts the Plastic Surgeon Podcast where he features real patient stories and provides background on each surgery. He also created realdrseattle , a TV series that shows transgender and plastic surgery journeys from start to finish.

Dr. Sajan's patients also agree that he is the best plastic surgeon in Washington. One of his tummy tuck patients says, "I had a lot of skin and fat around my midsection because of my pregnancy. I just need to feel better and move better. After the surgery—before I was at a size 24—now I'm a size 14/16. I have not had back pain since the surgery. I can move better. I can run and play with my kids better. It's been a huge benefit to my life overall."

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery is Washington State's most sought plastic surgeon. He is also one of the few who specialize in transgender surgeries such as FTM top surgery and facial feminization . Patients come from across the United States for Dr. Sajan's expertise and knowledge in plastic surgery. He works with each patient to customize the best procedure possible so that they can achieve their goals.

