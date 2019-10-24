Best Point to Point Wireless Bridge - Teletics ZipLine 58™

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletics, a market leading manufacturer of wireless systems for harsh environments, has today announced the general availability of ZipLine 58™, a point to point wireless bridge that provides one or two wireless phone lines plus up to 30 Mbps data throughput. This low-cost system operates in the 5.8 GHz license free band to eliminate interference from WiFi, plus it provides high security with AES grade encryption.

ZipLine 58™ is an outdoor point to point wireless bridge than is used to connect two buildings or structures to provide an Ethernet bridge which can be used to provide Internet connectivity to structures that cannot be connected with cable in the ground.

"When you cannot trench cable, but need an outdoor point to point link, wireless is an excellent solution. But a lot of wireless bridges and routers come with long and confusing instruction manuals, require expensive testing equipment and specialized training. It really shouldn't be so complicated to install a point to point wireless bridge," says Eric Larson, Vice President of Teletics. "We designed ZipLine 58™ to be a DIY wireless bridge. It is easy to install, and we ship everything that is needed in the box. You can install the ZipLine 58™ in under two hours at a fraction of the cost of trenching cable."

ZipLine 58™ is used for a wide range of applications where a simple, quick connection is needed and in locations where cable simply cannot be trenched. ZipLine 58™ has been very effective for gas stations where they need to connect the fuel pumps. It is an excellent solution to provide a temporary wireless connection for emergencies and natural disasters and on construction sites. It provides phone and Internet for security phone applications, for example on a campus, between buildings and across parking lots, on recreational properties and public beaches. It has been used to connect security cameras at car dealerships and it has connected fuel pumps at airports.

Teletics' products are used in some of the most environmentally demanding situations on earth. W*intercom™, ZipLine 58™ and Airborne™ are used throughout the world in harsh environments including oil and gas drilling operations, fuel sites, electrical and gas utilities, mines and chemical plants.

For more about ZipLine™ on the Teletics website, www.teletics.com.

About Teletics

Teletics manufactures high reliability voice, paging, and data communications products designed to work in extremely demanding industrial sites, such as in a chemical plants, drilling rigs, electrical substations, or other industrial environments that require certification for presence of explosive gasses and high degree of resistance to exposure to chemical contaminants or corrosion. We design our products to be easy to use and deploy and to just simply work.

