BEST Portable Bars Introduces New "VERSATI" Luxury Bar with Unlimited Looks
High End Portable Bar Designed for Events, Hotels & Other Venues - Sturdy Stainless Steel Welded Frame Allows for Unlimited Styles - Available Panels Include Real Wood, Metal, Cement, Mirrors or Backlit Acrylic
Apr 25, 2019, 08:37 ET
MONTREAL, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montreal-based BEST Portable Bars has announced the release of their newest model – the VERSATI. This luxury-style portable bar is designed for events, hotels, rental companies, luxury homes or any other venue where style, top-level professional function and reliability are key. The VERSATI is unique in its modular construction which allows for the quick-change of panels to give it a completely different look depending on the occasion. BEST has created nearly 50 different panels in every imaginable material including different species of natural wood, imitation wood, stainless steel, gold finish, mirrors, fabric and even translucent LED backlit acrylic. Many of these panels appear in the presentation video which can be found at bestportablebars.com/versati-portable-bar-on-wheels/.
Besides its versatility, BEST Portable Bar's new VERSATI is built to last forever. The foundation is a nearly indestructible welded stainless steel frame with top-quality professional bar features such as a food grade #304 stainless steel work space, sturdy easy-rolling and locking wheels, an extra large service and storage area along with an integrated double-layered water-free ice bin, configurable speed rails and an optional LED backlight kit. The basic bar is 6-feet long (1.8 meters) and can be used alone or locked together with other units to create a long continuous bar. With its component-system any damaged parts can be easily replaced. This is literally the last bar anyone will need to buy!
"I've been attending conventions in hotels all over Canada and the U.S. over the last 10 years. I've seen all kinds of portable bars in these hotels, more often than not pretty unattractive, and I recognized a definite need for the VERSATI," explains BEST Portable Bars Founder and Designer Francois Godbout. "Hotels can now have a 'fleet' of portable bars that will match their interior design and can also be adapted to special occasions and events. They might choose to have backlit bars at night and convert them into rose gold or mirror bars for daylight events. The possibilities are limitless."
VERSATI Portable Bar Features Include:
- "One Bar, Unlimited Looks" – with its large selection of removable cover panels
- Panels can be changed quickly and easily
- Welded stainless steel structure, sturdy, durable and rust resistant
- Work surfaces built of food grade #304 stainless steel
- Extra large service space and storage space
- Integrated double-layered ice bin keeping ice water-free
- Superior quality lockable wheels for smooth rolling and durability
- 6' long, or join multiple bars to create a long continuous bar
- Optional LED Back Lighting Kit
- Durable, Repairable, Reusable, Recyclable and Energy Efficient
- Engineered to improve work efficiency and comfort
- Indoor/Outdoor Use
BEST Portable Bars offers a special rebate program for commercial and residential interior designers for all their portable bars and bar furniture.
For more information on the company and the VERSATI portable bar, visit -https://bestportablebars.com/
About BEST Portable Bars
Founded in 2014, BEST Portable Bars is a division of Avec Flair Bar Solutions Inc., originally a premium event bar service company which launched in 2006. Founded by Francois Godbout, a working bartender with a background in engineering, BEST Portable Bars are built with high quality materials and components, designed to last a lifetime as well as provide an efficient, professional workspace. BEST Portable Bars are manufactured with passion and high quality standards in Montreal, Qc, Canada.
