Best Practice Search Engine Optimization-OPEN MINDS Announces September 3 Executive Web Forum

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host the executive web forum, Can Consumers & Referral Sources Find You? Best Practice Search Engine Optimization , for executives of health and human service organizations. Led by OPEN MINDS Executive Vice President Rob Hickernell, the forum will take a deeper dive into best practices for online brand presence, reputation, and web site performance.

"We know that consumers start with web searches on their computers and smartphones to find the health care information and services that they and their families need," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "In an age of increasingly virtual services, executives need to make sure their organization comes up 'on top' during web searches, this is a critical aspect of marketing strategy for the future."

In the web forum, Mr. Hickernell will examine the best practices for evaluating and improving a provider organization's online presence using search engine optimization (SEO) and other digital marketing strategies. Executive attendees will learn:

Why a successful crisis management strategy begins with "going virtual"

How to develop a search engine strategy to meet goals

How to improve Google rankings

SEO metrics to watch and best practices to adopt

The September 3 executive web forum—exclusive to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle—is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each 60-minute briefing outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide follow up private Quick Consults for members.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected] .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

