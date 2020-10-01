Best Practices for Educators in Supporting Remote Learning

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the remote learning industry "Parents Struggle with Students' Online Learning"

Most students are back to school at this point, but school often means something different this year, depending on your school or area. Many children are learning from home, and nearly half of all parents struggled to keep their child engaged in remote schoolwork, according to a Canvas survey. Thirty percent of parents said school instructions were unclear, according to an EdTech article offering best practices for educators to support parents during remote learning.



Remote learning systems, IT support and consistent telecom access are becoming vital to students - children and adults alike - who are learning online, with teachers, parents and students all learning to navigate new protocols for attendance, homework, tests, and personal attention.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Parents Struggle with Students' Online Learning"

