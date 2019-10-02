Best Practices in Community Conscious Policing: A Reflection on Law Enforcement Community Building Workshops

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Recently, a CBS News investigation revealed that many police departments across the United States are struggling to overcome racial bias. What can be done to ensure that the trainings and workshops that are implemented to overcome bias and discrimination are actually effective? Training 4 Transformation (T4T) might be the answer." - Dr. Gassam Asare, Forbes Magazine.

T4T recently published a codification of its practices and philosophies working with the CALEA accredited City of Corvallis Police Department and the prestigious FBI National Academy Associates. These Best Practices are designed to augment and enhance existing continuing education for law enforcement, students in criminal and social justice related fields, advocates involved in police accountability and organizations seeking to increase their outreach capacity through collaboration. Community Conscious Policing is a curriculum that we designed and implemented alongside the FBI National Academy Associates Inc., sworn police trainers and thousands of diverse community participants. T4T is a community-led organization that trains law enforcement alongside the people they serve. Our model is a Culturally Responsive, Healing-Centered approach to public involvement based on T4T's 21st Century Conscious Leadership principles.

"At the request of the FBI National Academy Associates, Brandon and Hun Lee implemented their innovative Training for Transformation model to moderate key discussions between law enforcement and community members throughout the day. Attendees discussed a wide range of issues and concerns, including the role of law enforcement in creating strong and trusting partnerships with the community. The workshop also provided a platform for community members to analyze and vet law enforcement practices from the community's perspective (Flash PDX 2015)."

Chief Jon Sassaman of the City of Corvallis Police Department said,"Your depth of understanding of the contemporary issues and ability to present the subject in such an interesting and profound way produced one of the most memorable training experiences in our department's history." This workshop was featured in the Gazette Times, "Crossing the Color Lines: Police, Citizens Talk through Tough Issues (2014)."

"Brandon and Hun wrote a crucial tool that can lead to positive transformational change in your community. The book is a brilliant guide to achieving actionable, local-level, law enforcement justice in your community. Today, I just had a wonderful conversation with my police chief about this book that lasted an hour. Before parting ways, I lent my chief the book, and we agreed to have a followup meeting to see how to better improve community-police relations by using the contents of the book and the services provided by the authors. I am thankful to Brandon and Hun for writing this must-buy-book, for the services they provide, and inspiring me to begin a conversation with my police chief." - Anonymous Book Review. For more information on how T4T can help your company with its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, please click here.

