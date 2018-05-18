Best Practices, LLC's Study Examines How Medical Affairs Function is Utilizing Big Data in the Pharmaceutical Industry

The last decade has seen an explosion in the availability of data that can deliver valuable insights for the pharmaceutical sector in general and drug development specifically. Pharma recognizes the huge potential that Big Data holds for providing critical insights into clinical programs, such as aiding biomarker discovery or increasing the understanding of a disease, and many organizations are taking steps to develop Big Data capabilities.

To inform these efforts and to probe current trends and best practices in utilizing Big Data, research and consulting leader Best Practices, LLC has published a benchmarking study, "Big Data in Pharma: Current & Future Trends for Big Data Utilization Across Medical Affairs Functions."

The study addresses many issues that analytics and medical affairs leaders are wrestling with, including whether Big Data should be a centralized or decentralized function or group. Just over 50 percent of study participants said they have a centralized/dedicated group (Big Data team or function) to support Big Data projects.

The data in this study provides an opportunity for gaining actionable insights that goes beyond what's currently available via white papers or symposiums. The depth of insights extends across the critical components of pharma-oriented Big Data programs and include:

The types of Big Data projects and data being used

The types of data being used for specific medical Big Data projects

The data types and sources that are most valuable

How companies are organizing their Big Data efforts

Who are the most useful partners for Big Data Projects?

Best Practices, LLC engaged 12 medical affairs leaders from 11 pharmaceutical companies through a benchmarking survey. Research analysts also conducted deep-dive executive interviews with selected benchmark participants.

