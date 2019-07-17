Best Practices to Manage New Cyber Risks for Healthcare Professionals as Data Conquers the Healthcare Industry

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Michael Jude, Digital Health Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan; and Erin Benson, Market Planning Director at LexisNexis for the webinar "Cybersecurity in Healthcare: 3 Ways Organizations Can Mitigate Security Risks", on Thursday, July 25 , 2019, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time. Gain insight into the unique needs of the healthcare community and the perspective of a security solution provider already active in the healthcare space.

"The recent disclosure by Quest Diagnostics that a breach of its billing agent compromised over 19 million patient records is only the latest security failure impacting the healthcare industry," explains Jude. "In 2018, over 300 security breaches were reported to the US Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights. Clearly, things are out of control and they will only get worse as new technologies such the internet of things and big data are adopted more fully by the healthcare industry."

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit http://frost.ly/3js.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Identify primary barriers to establishing excellent healthcare cybersecurity.

Explore the impact IoT and cloud services, including computing and storage, will have on healthcare cybersecurity.

Discover the substantial growth opportunities.

Find out the primary points of vulnerability and how to secure them.

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Frost & Sullivan

+1 (210) 247 2481

jaylon.brinkley@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

