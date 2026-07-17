NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Quay for its growing presence in the online prescription eyewear market, highlighting the brand's combination of modern frame design, customizable prescription lenses, and accessible pricing. The recognition reflects broader consumer interest in eyewear that balances everyday functionality with contemporary style as more shoppers search for the best prescription glasses brands online.

Best Prescription Glasses Brands Online

Quay - an eyewear brand known for creating fashion-forward sunglasses and optical frames that combine trend-driven design, everyday functionality, and accessible pricing.

Online prescription eyewear has become an increasingly popular option as consumers seek greater convenience, transparent pricing, and wider frame selections. Improvements in digital shopping tools have made it easier to compare styles, upload prescriptions, and choose lens options without visiting a retail location. These changes have encouraged many shoppers to evaluate eyewear as both a vision solution and a fashion accessory.

Quay has expanded its prescription eyewear collection to meet those changing expectations. The brand's optical lineup emphasizes trend-inspired frame designs while offering lens customization intended for everyday use.

Prescription Eyewear Continues to Evolve

The online eyewear category has matured significantly in recent years. Consumers now expect a streamlined purchasing experience that includes clear product information, frame measurements, prescription compatibility, and flexible lens options.

Frame selection has also become an important consideration. Prescription glasses are worn throughout the day in professional settings, at home, and while traveling. As a result, many shoppers look for styles that complement different wardrobes while remaining comfortable during extended wear.

Quay's prescription collection reflects this shift through a range of silhouettes, including square, round, cat-eye, oversized, and minimalist metal frames. The assortment is designed to accommodate a variety of personal preferences while maintaining a contemporary aesthetic.

Lens Options Designed for Everyday Needs

Prescription lenses can be tailored to support different lifestyles, making customization an important part of the online buying process.

Quay offers prescription lens options that include single vision correction, along with coatings and treatments intended to improve everyday usability. Available features include anti-reflective coatings, scratch-resistant finishes, UV protection, and blue light filtering lenses.

Blue light filtering has become an increasingly common consideration among professionals, students, and remote workers who spend long hours using digital devices. While research into blue light exposure continues, many consumers choose these lenses as part of a personalized eyewear solution for screen-heavy routines.

The availability of multiple lens configurations allows shoppers to select eyewear that aligns with individual vision requirements and daily activities.

Style and Affordability Drive Consumer Interest

Fashion continues to play an important role in eyewear purchasing decisions. Prescription glasses are no longer viewed solely as medical devices. Many consumers treat them as everyday accessories that contribute to personal style.

Quay has built its reputation around fashion-forward eyewear, and that design philosophy extends to its prescription collection. Frame options incorporate current trends while remaining versatile enough for everyday wear.

Affordability also remains a key factor for consumers comparing online eyewear options. Accessible pricing allows shoppers to explore stylish prescription frames without moving into premium luxury price ranges. This combination of design and value has contributed to increased attention from consumers researching the top prescription glasses brands.

For many buyers, the ability to combine fashionable frames with prescription lens customization in a single purchase represents an appealing balance of convenience and practicality.

Digital Shopping Continues to Shape Eyewear Purchases

The online shopping experience has become a major part of the prescription eyewear market. Consumers often evaluate brands based on the clarity of product information as much as frame selection.

Important features commonly considered during the buying process include detailed photography, frame dimensions, prescription guidance, lens customization, and transparent ordering steps.

A current prescription and accurate pupillary distance measurement remain essential for achieving an appropriate fit and visual performance. Reviewing frame specifications before ordering can also help consumers select eyewear that complements both face shape and intended use.

As digital retail tools continue to improve, online prescription eyewear is expected to remain a significant segment of the broader optical market.

Recognition Reflects Broader Consumer Trends

Expert Consumers' recognition of Quay highlights the growing demand for prescription eyewear that combines contemporary styling with practical lens options and an accessible online purchasing experience.

Consumers searching for the best prescription glasses brands online consider factors beyond vision correction alone. Frame aesthetics, comfort, customization, and overall value have become central to purchasing decisions.

Quay's prescription eyewear collection aligns with these evolving priorities by offering modern frame designs alongside customizable prescription lenses intended for everyday wear. As online eyewear continues to develop, brands that integrate style, functionality, and convenience are expected to remain well positioned to meet changing consumer expectations.

For consumers evaluating prescription eyewear options in 2026, Quay represents one example of how online optical shopping continues to evolve in response to demand for fashionable, practical, and accessible vision solutions.

Visit the Expert Consumers website for the full article.

About Quay

Quay is a global eyewear brand offering a wide selection of sunglasses and prescription glasses. The company's collections emphasize contemporary design, functional lens features, and pricing that remains accessible to a broad range of consumers. Quay products are available through its direct-to-consumer website, Quay stores and select retail partners worldwide.

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SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org