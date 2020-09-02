Best-Price-Ever On Ultra-Large-Screen LG OLED TV Is Best-Time-Ever To Upgrade

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced a "FOMO-worthy" limited-time promotion on the critically-acclaimed 77-inch class LG OLED CX 4K TV. Now through Sept. 7, the LG OLED 77CXPUA1 will be available at LG-authorized dealers and via LG.com for $3,799, the best price ever and a $1,200 savings from its original debut price.

This special "Fear of Missing OLED" offer is one of many promotions on LG OLED TVs, LG NanoCell TVs and LG Soundbars running now through Labor Day.

"More and more people are looking at ways to improve their home entertainment experience, and most every reviewer annually agrees that there truly is no better way than with an LG OLED TV," said Tim Alessi, LG's U.S. head of home entertainment product marketing. "Our limited-time promotion for Labor Day creates the ideal opportunity to make that upgrade and bring the excitement of live sports, the latest movies and all of your favorite content to life at home."

As the first to introduce transformative OLED technology to large screen TVs, LG offers the widest selection of models on the market. Today, more than one million LG OLED TVs have been sold in the United States. Detailed technical reviews from noted experts worldwide have hailed LG OLED as the best TV technology ever, thanks to its unique ability to create its own light. Each of the over 8.2 million self-lit pixels can be individually controlled and turned on or completely off resulting in the deepest black levels, greater detail in darker areas, no light bleed, and rich colors for the most realistic picture quality.

LG OLED TVs support Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit for easy streaming of video and audio content and connectivity to Apple's smart home products. LG OLED TVs feature Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in eliminating the need for additional hardware.2

LG's webOS Smart TV platform features many of the most popular streaming content providers including Disney+, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Peacock, Pluto TV and its own LG Channels giving viewers access to a seemingly endless collection of free, on-demand and subscription-based content.

LG OLED TVs are also ideal for serious gamers, delivering a seamless, big-screen gaming experience unlike any other offering NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility.

To learn more about LG OLED TVs, visit lg.com.

1 77-inch class is 76.7 inches diagonal

2 Requires separate LG Magic Remote. Service limited to certain languages. Some features requitre require 3rd-party service subscription. Amazon Alexa device sold separately.

